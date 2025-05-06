Cambridge's mindful dog walk for Mental Health Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week (12–18 May), Rover.com has joined forces with Mental Health Mates to launch a series of mindful dog walks across the UK – highlighting the powerful role pets play in supporting emotional wellbeing, and helping more people access the comfort that canine companionship can bring.

The initiative comes as new research reveals just how much our dogs do for us – especially during life’s toughest moments. Whether it’s navigating mental health struggles, coping with grief, or bouncing back from burnout, a whopping 84% of UK pet owners say their dog is the one they turn to most for comfort during the hard times.

For some, that connection goes even deeper. One in five (21%) believe their dog has saved their life after significantly improving their mental health, with half (50%) saying their dog gives them a reason to keep going – showing how these small, everyday connections can carry profound emotional weight.

TV presenter Chris Packham is supporting the campaign and sharing his own story: “There have been moments in my life when I was in crisis and wanted to end my life – and it was my poodles who got me through. They didn’t just offer comfort, they offered connection, purpose, and a reason to carry on. When everything else felt distant, they were there. Dogs don’t judge, they just love and listen – and sometimes, that’s exactly what saves you. Dogs are life support for people in crisis.”

Chris’ experience reflects that of many dog owners. In fact, the research shows that the majority (97%) say their pooch can tell when they’re feeling low, with 41% believing their pet is more attuned to their feelings than most people. With their ‘sixth sense’ for human emotion, it’s no surprise that three quarters (75%) say their four-legged friend sticks extra close to them when they’re going through difficult times.

And it’s often the smallest things that matter most – the quiet companionship that makes a heavy day feel lighter (62%), the gentle nudge that gives you a reason to get up in the morning (54%), and the wagging tail that greets you at the door (40%).

In fact, for nearly a third (29%), walking their dog is often the only reason they leave the house when feeling low. And for many, those walks provide more than just fresh air – 83% say they feel less isolated when walking with their dog, while 67% find it easier to open up when walking with others.

That’s why Rover is encouraging dog owners to bring their canine companions along to one of the selected Mental Health Mates walks – sharing the simple, powerful benefits of dog ownership with others who may really need it.

The Rover x Mental Health Mates walks will take place in locations including Durdham Downs (Bristol), Perth (Scotland), Roundhay Park (Leeds), Didcot (Oxfordshire), Greenock (Scotland), Chesterton Rd (Cambridge) and Hingham’s Park (Greater London) – are free to attend and offer a safe, welcoming space for anyone looking for companionship, fresh air, and a gentle reminder that they’re not alone.

Bryony Gordon, founder of Mental Health Mates adds: “We know that getting outside, moving our bodies, and connecting with others can have a profoundly positive effect on mental wellbeing. When you add dogs into the mix, that impact is even greater. Dogs provide us with love and connection. Our partnership with Rover will help more people access these benefits, bringing communities together to support each other in a safe and welcoming space.”

Find your nearest Rover x Mental Health Mates walk here: https://www.rover.com/uk/blog/rover-mental-health-mates-walk/