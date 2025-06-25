Cambridgeshire care home hosts free monthly 'Cuppa 'n' Cake' community coffee afternoon

Hilton Park Care Home is hosting a monthly community coffee afternoon

Staff and residents at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free monthly coffee afternoon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place every second Monday of the month from 2pm until 4pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Geanina Tinca said: “Our ‘Cuppa ‘n’ Cake’ coffee afternoon allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next ‘Cuppa ‘n’ Cake Coffee afternoon will be on Monday 14th July at Hilton Park Care Home.

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park Care Home provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents ranging from respite care to long term stays.