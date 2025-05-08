Captain Fantastic joins the fun at Oaklands College Lambing Weekend

join the fun

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment and party franchise company is to join the fun at Oaklands College Lambing Weekend, St Albans Campus, 10th May - 11th May.

Scott Hunt entertainer at Captain Fantastic confirms: “We are delighted to support the celebration of spring at Oaklands Lambing 2025. A weekend of unforgettable fun awaits families, as kids get up close with these fluffy wonders. Lambs, street food, inflatables, mini zoo, pony grooming, farmyard adventures, tractor rides, face painting, stalls, and of course entertainment from yours truly, Captain Fantastic will be a perfect family day out.

“At Captain Fantastic we feel privileged to have been invited to perform and bring our interactive show to the children to spread happiness and make more magical memories while everyone enjoys a day full of laughter, learning, and lambs!”

Click here https://rb.gy/mje4wxand use code "PAYDAY10” to save 10% on tickets.

Captain Fantastic was originally set up in London in 2010 and was franchised in 2017. Each regional branch franchise employs entertainers like Scott who use their skills to engage audiences on a daily basis. Captain Fantastic has been voted the UK's Number One children's entertainment company by the trusted reviewing site FreeIndex.

For further information about Captain Fantastic’s parties and events please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/

For Kids to carry on the adventure see: https://www.youtube.com/captainfantastickids

For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/