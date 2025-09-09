Car enthusiasts drive from Land's End to Faraid Head in £500 cars for Save the Children charity

It’s all for a cause

Rusty Ride 500: Big kids, small budgets, huge adventure – all for a cause

A group of local car enthusiasts are taking on the Rusty Ride 500, a charity road trip like no other. The challenge? Drive across the UK in cars worth no more than £500, tackling fun challenges and adventures along the way – all while raising money for Save the Children.

Described as a “low-budget Top Gear,” the Rusty Ride 500 is more than just a test of whether these bargain cars can survive the journey. It’s about friendship, laughter, and proving that you don’t need a flashy car to have a big adventure.

The route takes the drivers from Land’s End to Faraid Head, covering some of the most scenic roads in Britain. Along the way, participants will livestream their progress, let viewers vote on mini-challenges, and bring the public along for the ride.

But behind the fun lies a serious cause. Every mile driven helps raise awareness and funds for Save the Children, supporting vulnerable children in the UK and around the world.

“We’re just a bunch of big kids chasing a dream, but at the heart of it is something much more important – helping children who need it most. If people can laugh with us, follow our journey, and support the cause, then it’s all worth it.”

Donations can be made via the official fundraising page: scan the QR code

Follow the Rusty Ride 500 on social media with #RustyRide500 to join the adventure.