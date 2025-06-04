Carers First announce their upcoming events for Carers Week 2025!

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring and help people to access much-needed support, this year held between 9 and 15 June. This year’s theme is ‘Caring About Equality’, focusing on the inequalities faced by carers, such as a higher risk of poverty.

Each day of Carers Week will focus on a specific theme, highlighting the various ways inequality affects carers.

Carers First is celebrating Carers Week by hosting a series of events and activities for unpaid carers. Each event is designed to provide a warm welcome and offer fun, relaxing breaks for carers, as well as providing peer support.

In Southend-on-Sea, a Community for Carers Fair on 12 June will be hosted at Cliffs Pavillion with more than 25 local organisations in attendance. Learn about condition specific support, equipment aids to assist in managing independently and staying safe in your community.

Megan Williams, Carers First Team Lead for Southend-on-Sea, said: "Carers Week in Southend is set to be an exciting and meaningful celebration for both adult and young carers! We’re proud to shine a light on the vital role carers play in our community and to create inclusive spaces where every carer feels recognised, supported, and appreciated.”

In Lincolnshire, carers are invited to Black Barn Farm on 11 June for a variety of gardening activities to celebrate both Carers Week and National Growing for Wellbeing Week. Meet the sheep and alpaca and enjoy some time out just for yourself!

In Medway, there will be a Carers Week drop-in session on June 12 at St Paul with All Saints Church. Join in the fun with an inclusive and free event which will be attended by Councillor for Medway - Mr Trevor Clarke and Mayoress Mrs Mandy Clarke. Meet and chat with health, social care and voluntary sector professionals from Medway with stalls, lunch, and raffles all available!

Naresh Katnoria, Carers First Team Lead for Medway, said: “We want to reach unpaid family carers and are keen to reach out to those who don’t realise that they are a carer, as it can take up to 2 years before you realise that you are in caring role. Come along to discover the support available to you!”

In Merton, carers are invited for a historical walk around Colliers Wood and Abbey Mills on June 12. Sites will include Wandle Park and its memorials, the archway to the Merton Priory Precincts and Nelson's Gardens.

In Waltham Forest, carers are invited to a wellbeing event on 12 June, which will include Qigong, laughing yoga, journalling and more!

Click here to find out more about all the events as well as the support Carers First is offering throughout Carers Week!

The charity will also be running several online sessions, aimed at supporting and empowering carers. These free sessions will include topics such as work and employment, hospital discharge, and supporting older carers

To access further support and to attend events, register as a carer with Carers First at carersfirst.org.uk/get-support.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].