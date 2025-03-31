CarFest 2025, inspiring a nation to #DoMoreGood and supporting children’s charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CarFest, presented by bp pulse, is the UK’s leading family fundraising festival, dedicated to its mission to #DoMoreGood by making a lasting difference in the lives of young people and families across the country. Founded by Chris Evans in 2012, CarFest has raised over £25 million for charity, with 100% of profits from every ticket sold directly benefiting seven incredible causes that support kids, teens, and families nationwide.

As part of this year’s initiative, CarFest is introducing young representatives from each of the charities as the official ‘Faces’ of Do More Good Week. These remarkable ambassadors have been directly supported not only by the charities, but by the funds raised through CarFest donations.

This year CarFest will be raising funds for BBC Children in Need which receives 50% of the total funds raised. Other national charity partners, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Epilepsy, who will each receive 7% of the funds raised. Local Hampshire based charity Naomi House & Jacksplace will receive 2%. The remaining 13% will be donated to additional causes, including those local to the CarFest event site. Every ticket purchased contributes directly to supporting these incredible causes.

Aanyah & Amyra from London (Children in Need), Halle from Surrey (Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust), Abbas from Southampton (Rainbow Trust), Charlie from Walsall (Young Epilepsy), Adam from West Sussex (Teenage Cancer Trust), Nailah from London (Starlight) and Cassie from Isle of Wight (Naomi House & Jacksplace)

Taking place from August 22-24 at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, CarFest will once again bring together an incredible mix of entertainment, music, and family fun.

This year’s event will feature multiple themed festivals within the festival, including FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest, and, of course, Cars at CarFest.

This year, global pop sensation Rita Ora will headline the Main Stage on Saturday, August 23. That’s not all, and alongside Rita, fans can enjoy a whole host of acts, including the rock-tastic Travis, folk-rock musician Tom Walker, 80s pop sensations Madness as well as the smooth blues of Seasick Steve to name a few.

CarFest is not just about music – it offers something for everyone. FoodFest will showcase culinary delights, KidsFest will entertain families with activities like visiting Pudsey’s Spot, and SpaFest will provide a relaxing escape. CarFest itself will feature car displays and racing thrills, while StarFest will bring celebrity experiences and wellness expertise to the stage.

CarFest has been a steadfast supporter of UK children’s charities. In 2024, CarFest raised an impressive £1.26 million for its charity partners, and this year, the festival is looking to surpass that total, with 10% of ticket sales and all profits going towards charity.

CarFest Founder, Chris Evans said: "CarFest has always been about bringing people together to celebrate life, family and creating great memories, all whilst making a real difference for children and families in need. As we do each year, we’re shining a spotlight on the incredible young ambassadors from our charity partners, whose stories truly embody the spirit of #DoMoreGood. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Laverstoke Park Farm for what promises to be our best CarFest yet – a weekend full of fun, laughter, and generosity. See you there!"

CarFest 2025 will be the best yet, celebrating music, family fun, and fundraising all in one place. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend! Tickets are available now at www.carfest.org.

Meet This Year’s Ambassadors

Halle (12) from Oxted, Surrey is this year’s ambassador, representing the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. Halle’s childhood was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a type of kidney cancer, at just four years old. The intense treatment left Halle isolated, missing school and her friends. She found solace in the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a charity that organises sailing trips to help children affected by cancer regain their independence and confidence. These trips have allowed Halle to connect with other young people on similar journeys.

Aanyah (10) & Amyra (7) from London are this year’s ambassadors, representing BBC Children in Need. Both girls faced a challenging start to life when their mother, Neera, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The family’s struggles affected Aanyah and Amyra, causing them to become anxious and withdrawn. However, with the support of The Habbit Factory, a charity supported by BBC Children in Need, the girls have rediscovered their confidence. The charity uses fun activities like acting, singing, and stage performances to help children cope with their fears and build new skills.

Abbas (11) from Southampton is this year’s ambassador, representing Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity. A huge car fan, Abbas particularly likes yellow Lamborghinis. When Abbas was six he was diagnosed with Dystonia Motor Disorder caused by a GNA01 gene mutation, an extremely rare neurological condition affecting movement and coordination. Abbas is now non-verbal, tube fed and is on a machine at night to help monitor his oxygen and breathing. His Mum Dilara cares for him 24/7.

Rainbow Trust began providing practical and emotional support to the family in July 2023, Before Rainbow Trust, Dilara had little respite. Crucially, Dilara trusts Rainbow Trust Family Support Worker Cindy to spend time alone with Abbas which gives Dilara a break and also someone to confide in.

Nailah (16) from London is this year’s ambassador, representing Starlight. Nailah was born with three eye conditions, including primary congenital glaucoma, nystagmus, and exotropia, which severely limited her vision. Despite numerous hospital visits since she was just three days old, Nailah remained positive, thanks in part to the health play specialists at Moorfields Eye Hospital who were supported by Starlight. These specialists have helped Nailah feel comfortable and empowered during her hospital visits, teaching her strategies to cope with her medical procedures and inspiring her to want to become a health play specialist herself in the future.

Charlie (13) from Walsall, West Midlands is this year’s ambassador, representing Young Epilepsy. Diagnosed with epilepsy from birth, Charlie's seizures are drug-resistant and difficult to control, often occur while he is asleep. Thanks to Young Epilepsy, Charlie has been able to connect with other children who understand his condition, especially through their youth clubs and one-to-one support from his dedicated support worker, Stephen. These activities have given Charlie a sense of community and hope, helping him cope with the challenges that come with living with epilepsy.

Cassidy (20) from the Isle of Wight is this year’s ambassador for Naomi House & Jacksplace. As she lives with a rare skin condition, Cassidy faces daily challenges, including chronic pain and joint dislocations. Despite these immense difficulties, however, she’s determined to make the most of every moment. Naomi House & Jacksplace provides expert palliative care and respite stays, helping Cassidy and her mum (who’s also her full-time carer) receive the support they both need and deserve. As an ambassador, Cassidy hopes to raise awareness of the vital role of hospices in helping young people live as comfortably as possible.

Adam (22) from West Sussex is this year’s ambassador, representing Teenage Cancer Trust. In 2021, Adam was diagnosed with adrenocortical cancer following the sudden rupture of a tumour. After surgery and chemotherapy, the cancer returned in 2024, spreading to his liver. Teenage Cancer Trust has been a crucial source of support throughout Adam’s journey, offering emotional, financial, and holistic care. Adam is grateful for the team’s constant support, which has helped him and his family through the toughest times. Now preparing for surgery, Adam remains hopeful, surrounded by a strong network of care.