Carfest announces exciting new chapter at Silverstone from 2026

Silverstone is the home of British motorsport and one of the country's premier entertainment destinations

Ahead of this weekend’s CarFest festival on Friday 22nd, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August, Chris Evans today announced that CarFest, the UK’s biggest children’s charity family fundraising festival, will begin an exciting new chapter in 2026 as it moves to the world-famous Silverstone Circuit, the home of British motorsport and one of the country’s premier entertainment destinations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Chris Evans in 2012, the UK’s biggest children’s charity family fundraising festival will take its place alongside Silverstone’s world-class calendar of events, bringing its unmistakable mix of cars, live music, family fun and charitable giving to a larger venue, while keeping the same heart and soul that CarFest fans love.

The move follows more than a decade of growth at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire, where CarFest became a cherished part of the summer for thousands of families. That spirit will remain at the heart of the festival with the same founder, the same mission, the same atmosphere; but now with the space, facilities and location to welcome more visitors, make the experience even more comfortable, and increase the amounts raised for children’s charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned for hosting some of the world’s most iconic racing events, Silverstone has become a year-round stage for motorsport, music and family entertainment, - including this summer’s record-breaking British Grand Prix, which was attended by 500,000 fans and played host to some of music’s biggest stars, including Sam Fender, Raye and Fatboy Slim. CarFest will be the latest jewel in its crown, bringing its unique blend of cars, live performances, family fun and charitable fundraising to the celebrated venue, tailor-made for thrilling on-track action and all-day entertainment.

Laverstroke Park Farm in Hampshire has been CarFest's home for 14 years

Silverstone’s central location, world-class facilities and expansive grounds will enable CarFest to welcome more families from across the country through improved transport links, provide greater comfort and accessibility for all visitors, as well as new off-track experiences like Kart Silverstone, a state-of-the-art karting facility open for the whole family to enjoy across CarFest. The event will boost awareness and fundraising for CarFest’s children’s charity partners, which currently include BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Epilepsy, continuing its charity mission to help vulnerable children, which has raised more than £27,000,000 since its inception.

While the setting may be new, the spirit of CarFest will remain unchanged. The festival’s founder, Chris Evans, will continue to champion its original vision, celebrating cars, music, family fun and fundraising, ensuring these values stay at the heart of every decision.

CarFest Founder Chris Evans said: "This move opens up possibilities we’ve never had before, more space, more cars, more ways to surprise and delight our audience and most importantly an opportunity to raise even more money for UK children’s charities. The heart of CarFest will always be the same, with charitable fundraising and entertainment, providing unforgettable experiences for all ages, at the core of our mission. As one of the UK’s premier entertainment destinations Silverstone gives us the perfect stage for the next chapter in our story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverstone Chief Executive Officer Stuart Pringle added: "Silverstone has evolved into a year-round destination for world-class events, and we are thrilled to be working with CarFest for next year’s event. For more than a decade, CarFest has inspired a devoted community of fans, becoming a true highlight of the British festival calendar. As the ultimate summer celebration, blending music, motors, food, family fun, and unforgettable experiences, CarFest is a perfect fit for Silverstone. Together, we can deliver an even bigger and better event while raising vital funds for charity.”

CarFest will move to Silverstone in 2026

After hosting CarFest for 14 years in Hampshire, CarFest will continue to honour the region’s role in the festival’s history with Clare Scheckter, owner of Laverstoke Park Farm and the original home of CarFest taking a leading role alongside Chris in the continued charitable endeavours of CarFest.

Clare Scheckter adds:“It has been an honour and privilege to host CarFest for the past 14 years, a festival which will always hold a special place in my heart. Whilst it is sad to think of next weekend being the last CarFest at Laverstoke Park Farm, I believe the opportunities at Silverstone will enable CarFest to evolve to a new level. I am delighted to continue working with Chris and the wonderful team to build on the fundraising legacy of CarFest.”

The 2026 CarFest at Silverstone will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, 27-30 August, 2026, with tickets and further details to be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris concludes: “I wanted to share this incredibly exciting news today, so anyone who wants to join us and say farewell to the amazing home we have had at Laverstoke Park Farm has the opportunity to join us for one last amazing party there this coming weekend. Grab the final tickets whilst they are still available!”

Tickets for CarFest 2025 Friday 22ndAugust to Sunday 24th August are available at www.carfest.org