Carlingford Adventure Centre launches corporate team development programme

Carlingford Adventure Centre has officially launched a new Team Development Programme, offering a dynamic learning experience aimed at helping corporate teams, educators and professionals strengthen communication, boost collaboration and unlock leadership potential.

Marking a significant milestone in its 35th year of operation, the Centre has expanded its offering with a bespoke initiative that blends hands-on, outdoor challenges with structured facilitation and expert-led reflection.

Set against the backdrop of the scenic Cooley Peninsula, the programme provides a refreshing alternative to traditional training by focusing on the lived experience of learning, encouraging participants to step outside the boardroom and develop skills that transfer directly back into the workplace.

Edward Fuller, General Manager at Carlingford Adventure Centre, said: “In today’s fast-paced work environment, strong communication, trust, and leadership are more important than ever. This programme empowers teams to develop those skills through dynamic, hands-on experiences. It’s not just about stepping away from the office—it’s about stepping up performance, building resilience, and returning with a mindset built for success.”

Participants take part in carefully designed tasks that simulate real-world scenarios and provide opportunities to explore key competencies such as effective communication, strategic thinking, time management, decision-making and team cohesion. Research by Bupa indicates that individuals involved in teams or community groups are 24% more likely to report feeling happy, with a strong sense of belonging also leading to increased confidence and reduced feelings of isolation.

With expert facilitation and continuous feedback built into every session, teams are supported to reflect, review and implement their learning in a way that delivers measurable results. In fact, 62% of employees believe that increased team social events contribute to a friendlier work environment, according to PA Life, TALiNT Partners Insights and HR News.

The Centre’s location plays a vital role in the experience, with purpose-built activity zones set in the heart of Carlingford’s natural landscape. The surrounding village, with its rich history and vibrant local hospitality, adds further value for visiting groups by offering tailored accommodation and dining partnerships that complement the learning journey.

The programme is fully customisable to meet the needs of different industries, leadership levels and team sizes. Sessions are designed using a structured ‘Plan, Do, Review, Improve’ model, ensuring outcomes are not only practical but sustainable.

As a long-established leader in outdoor education and adventure training, Carlingford Adventure Centre continues to innovate in the areas of corporate development, education and team growth. The new Team Development Programme builds on that legacy, reinforcing its commitment to meaningful impact through experiential learning.

To find out more or book a session, visit www.carlingfordadventure.com or call +353 (42) 9373100.