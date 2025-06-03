Cash crazy: Brits willing to go bold for the bank

Research by Tango reveals the outrageous things Brits would be willing to do to win £10,000*

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From giving up their daily cuppa to parting with their eyebrows, Brits have revealed just how far they'd go for £10,000 – according to a survey of 2,000 Brits by Tango

Over a third (37%) of Brits would give up sex for an entire year to win £10,000, while more than a quarter would shave off their eyebrows (27%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 in 10 (12%) would even lick a stranger’s armpit to get their hands on the cash prize

BRITS WILLING TO GO BOLD FOR THE BANK

More than half (55%) of the nation wouldn’t give up tea to win £10k – a step too far for Brits

Tango is offering fans the chance to win a range of cash prizes this summer, with one lucky winner set to take home £10k

Love Island All Stars Winner Casey O’Gorman hit the streets in disguise this week, challenging Londoners to scan for a chance to win the top prize

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running until September 12, winners will receive their cash prize in an outrageous way – including being frozen in a Tango can-shaped block of ice

BRITS WILLING TO GO BOLD FOR THE BANK

Swimming in baked beans (37%), shaving off their eyebrows (27%), and being locked in a lift with an ex (26%) are some of the bold and embarrassing things Brits would be willing to do to win £10k.

A poll of 2,000 adults found that wearing Crocs absolutely everywhere for a month (40%) and going on a blind date set up by your parents (28%) also feature high on the list of outrageous things people would do to get their hands on the cash.

But in true British fashion, when asked what they would be willing to give up for a year, to win £10k, more than half (55%) of the nation agree the loss of a cuppa isn’t worth the prize. Similarly, almost two thirds (62%) would rather sacrifice the money than their mobile when asked if they would go without their phone for just a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, which was conducted by Tango to launch their new on-pack competition, revealed that a quarter (24%) of shameless Brits would do something totally embarrassing to take home the money.

Whether that be performing a rendition of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in a crowded tube carriage (18%) or wearing their underwear on the outside for a whole week (15%).

A nation dedicated to chasing the cheddar, nearly a quarter (23%) would face something scary to win some cash, with 2 in 10 (20%) even willing to let a tarantula crawl all over their face.

There’s also no short supply of things Brits would give up to get the cash, from coffee (42%) to their favourite streaming services (39%). With more than a third (37%) are even willing to swear off sex for a full year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the launch of Tango’s new summer-long competition, a man who knows a thing or two about winning is helping the public do precisely that. Disguised and dressed in head-to-toe orange, Love Island All Stars Winner Casey O’Gorman hit the streets incognito and challenged Londoners to scan for a chance to win the £10K cash prize.

The TV star put his marathon-running skills to good use as he darted around the city with a scannable QR code, offering those able to catch him the opportunity to enter the unmissable prize draw.

The top 10 things Brits would do to win £10K:

Go a year without having a cup of tea (41%)

Wear Crocs everywhere for a month (40%)

Go without their phone for a month (38%)

Swim in a bath of baked beans (37%)

Go on a blind date set up by their parents (28%)

Shave off their eyebrows (27%)

Spend 24-hours locked in a lift with an ex (26%)

Speak with a different accent for a month (23%)

Hand over control of their social media to a friend for a week (22%)

Let a tarantula crawl on their face (20%)

When it comes to spending the cash most of those polled (44%) would play it safe and put their winning into savings, while 3 in 10 (30%) would treat friends and family.

And 8 in 10 (81%) would still accept a £10k prize even if it was delivered to them in the form of a million pennies!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though 4 in 10 (39%) Brits consider themselves lucky, winning clearly isn’t for everyone as a fifth (19%) of the nation have never won a prize in their life.

Thankfully Tango’s new on-pack competition is offering the public the chance to change their luck and take home some cash this summer. And fear not, there’s no need to shave your eyebrows or bathe in beans to win!

Asia Banger, Brand Manager at Tango, which commissioned the research, said: “Turns out Brits have no chill when it comes to chasing cash, but why not embrace the silliness every now and then.

“This is all a great reminder that the British sense of humour is alive and well – especially when it comes with the chance to win something. Though luckily, in this case, all people need to do is buy a pack and scan to enter, so those eyebrows are safe!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island All Stars Winner, Casey O’Gorman, said: “Excuse the humble brag, but I have some experience with winning so am lucky to know how great it feels. There’s not much I wouldn’t do to recreate that feeling, though I do draw the line at a baked bean bath!

“Tango’s offering loads of chances for people to win something themselves this summer, so get involved, get scanning, and GET TANGO’D.”

Tango’s on-pack competition is running this summer until September 12. All you need to do is buy yourself an eligible pack of Tango and scan the QR code found on the can or bottle to enter. You’ll then be within the chance of winning a range of cash prizes from £1 to £10,000!*