CBSO bridges classical tradition and contemporary innovation with bold 2025/6 concert season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) today unveils its 2025-26 season, presenting a bold vision of a future facing orchestra – one that demonstrates artistic excellence while also reflecting and engaging with the diverse communities it serves, under the artistic leadership of Music Director Kazuki Yamada.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our new season is a magnificent celebration of music” says Emma Stenning, CBSO Chief Executive, who promises that 2025-26 will deliver “joy filled concerts for everyone, whether you find us at Symphony Hall, across Birmingham and the West Midlands, or on national and international tour led by our incredible Music Director, Kazuki Yamada.

This new season is drawn from exactly that spirit, and presents us to the world as a truly future facing orchestra, that both celebrates the great classical repertoire, and dares to try something new. As you delve into what’s on offer, we hope that you will discover music that moves you, uplifts you and offers you moments of celebration and reflection. We very much look forward to welcoming you to a concert soon”.

CBSO at a glance: 2025-26 season highlights

Kazuki Yamada, CBSO

Representing Birmingham’s Identity on the world stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new season reinforces the CBSO’s position as a trailblazer in engaging audiences through cross-genre collaboration and commissions:

· Kazuki Yamada enters his second year as Music Director, leading more than 10 concerts in Birmingham, including performances of monumental works such as Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

· Black Lives in Music brings a taste of their celebrated classical music festival to Birmingham with the return of award-winning singer-songwriter Laura Mvula to her hometown.

· The CBSO & The Orchestral Qawwali Project, a glorious blend of Sufi poetry, Indian Classical dance and symphony orchestra returns to Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Rushil Ranjan leads an evening that celebrates the musical and spiritual connections between western and eastern classical music.

· Satnam Rana presents Bringing the Light, an evening dedicated to celebrating light and winter festivals, including new commissions from contemporary voices including Cassie Kinoshi, Joan Armatrading and Roxanna Panufnik.

· In March 2026, Kazuki Yamada will lead the orchestra on tour, performing 13 concerts right across Europe.

Innovation in Artistic Excellence

The ambitious season brings together artistic heavyweights and innovative programming, from small ensemble concerts at the CBSO Centre to epic large-scale repertoire unleashing the full force of the orchestra:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· A full Mahler Symphony Cycle begins over the next few years, with Yamada conducting Symphony No.1 during the 2025-26 season.

· Choral and opera showstoppers include Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius, Puccini’s Tosca (featuring an all-Welsh cast of singers - Natalya Romaniw, Gwyn Hughes Jones and Sir Bryn Terfel) and Adams’ Harmonium.

· CBSO in the City returns with a week of free performances across Birmingham.

· Star Wars Original Trilogy Weekender, Best of Bond and Symphonic Queen all feature, alongside core symphonic repertoire including; Bartók, Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich, Strauss and Nielsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The season welcomes incredible guests, debuts and guest conductors including Carlo Rizzi, Davóne Tines, Gemma New, Ilan Volkov, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Janai Brugger, Lisa Batiashvili, Nil Vendetti, Seong-Jin Cho and Sir Stephen Hough.

Enriching, inclusive experiences

· Supporting Young Musicians: Building on the CBSO’s passionate education ethos - evident daily within the Shireland CBSO Academy – talented young musicians from across the UK (CBSO Youth Orchestra) will join Joshua Weilerstein alongside CBSO musicians for an evening of Shostakovich.

· Concerts for the whole family: The CBSO will present 36 concerts specifically designed for young people as part of the new season, including 4 family concerts featuring music from movies and books, as well as a festive Christmas concert.

· Pushing boundaries on audience engagement: The CBSO will also present ‘Cuppa concerts’ suitable for those living with dementia, their carers, family and friends. The interactive ‘Notelets’ concerts will give young children the freedom to dance, sing and learn about musical instruments for the first time. Added to this, ‘Relaxed Concerts’ will enable pupils attending Special Schools to experience live music in a supported, accessible and engaging environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kazuki Yamada, CBSO Music Director and RPS Conductor of the Year commented: "From symphonies to soundtracks, Beethoven to Bernstein, classics to world premieres - our 2025-26 season embodies what a modern orchestra should be – deeply rooted in the classical tradition, while simultaneously being bold in engaging with contemporary culture.

"This season is a celebration of musical diversity and an invitation for audiences to connect even more deeply with the CBSO. As we tour and perform, we want to showcase why culture and music are essential to us all."