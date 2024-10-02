Celebrate Halloween Family Fun at Cotswold Farm Park
From exploring the dog-friendly Pumpkin Patch to carving your own spooky masterpiece, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Open on 4th-6th, 11th-13th, 18th-20th, 23rd-31st October, the patch is filled with autumnal fun. Your pups can pose at canine selfie stations while you and the kids pick from thousands of vibrant pumpkins or try your luck navigating the spooky maize maze.
You’ll also find a ‘supermarket of squash’ with an array of edible and ornamental pumpkins and gourds in all shapes, colours and sizes that will ignite your culinary and creative imaginations.
Capture picture-perfect moments amongst the sea of bright orange pumpkins that will light up your social feeds.
For those feeling crafty, join in the carving sessions where kids and adults alike can create pumpkin masterpieces.
Carving kits and friendly assistants will be on hand to help turn your pumpkin into a work of art. Members carve for free, while non-members can join in for just £3 per person.
After all the fun, don’t forget to browse the trinkets, treats, and scrumptious snacks. Plus, enjoy exclusive discounts at The Ox Shed Restaurant and shop.
Dogs are welcome to join in on the adventure with treats available at the food outlets, making it a truly paw-some day out.
New for 2024 - Pumpkin Nights: 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th-31st Oct
Enjoy an all-new after-dark spectacle. As the sun sets, the Pumpkin Patch transforms into a magical world illuminated by UV pumpkin displays and live music.
Dress up in your best Halloween costumes, including the pooches, and enjoy the festivities with delicious hot food available every evening.
Plan your perfect Halloween escape by booking online in advance to secure your spot and enjoy savings. Don't miss the wildlife walk while you're there.
· For more information and to book visit www.cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk. Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, Cheltenham GL54 5FL
