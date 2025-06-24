Celebrate Life from Above: The First ‘World Rooftop Day’ Takes Place on 26 June

Jimmy Soho Rooftop Lounge in New York

On 26 June 2025, the world will raise a glass to the power of rooftops as the first-ever World Rooftop Day takes place.

Founded by the visionary behind Where’s the Rooftop website, who has visited over 600 rooftops around the globe, this new awareness day highlights rooftops as more than just places to sip cocktails, they are symbols of freedom, perspective, and escape from everyday life.

The growing popularity of rooftops is transforming urban spaces into modern sanctuaries not just from the concrete cities below but as places to breathe, reconnect, and gain a fresh perspective on both our cities and our own lives.

World Rooftop Day is deeply personal for its founder, Fiona Brydon (Fee), who turned to rooftops after surviving a sudden brain haemorrhage in her early 20s caused by a cerebral AVM. Just when she was about to take her finals, graduate and start her life. Incredibly her life saving brain surgery was a complete success but left her with claustrophobia, anxiety and panic attacks.

Fee at The Penthouse rooftop in Dubai

“Rooftops became my escape not just for fun, but to socialise without fear - they helped me feel alive again,” says Fee.

Now, she’s inviting the world to join her in celebrating the magic of rooftops to reflect, recharge, reconnect, whether that’s with a sunset rooftop drink, immersed in a rooftop movie screening, or a quiet moment of solitude and sharing on social media their rooftop memories.

“Everyone faces challenges, tragedies, and curveballs in life, and it can be hard to find light in the darkness. So I created World Rooftop Day to celebrate the joy that can still be found even if it’s just the joy of a great view as walking out onto a rooftop and having your breath taken away can give you a moment of respite from whatever you’re facing. Sometimes, that moment is everything.”