Celebrity cars and rare classics head to Duxford auction

Meanwhile rare cars include a 1977 Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’, thought to be unique among the 101 UK-supplied, RHD examples

A desirable array of 145 classic, collectable and performance cars, including those with connections to world famous musicians and a legendary sports star, are going under the hammer with H&H Classics at its first Cambridgeshire sale of 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Take Off Sale’ takes place on Wednesday 9 th April at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, and the cars on offer have an estimated combined value of more than £4.8 million.

There are nine classics which come with six-figure estimates, while 26 models are offered without reserve, offering the potential to take home a bargain for those with more modest budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 1924 Roll-Royce Springfield 40/50hp Silver Ghost Piccadilly Roadster, formerly owned by F1 World Champion Phil Hill, is the most valuable lot and is estimated at £200,000-£250,000.

Cars with a celebrity connection include a 1995 Aston Martin DB7 formerly the property of Sir Elton John CBE

Classics which once had famous owners include a 1995 Aston Martin DB7, estimated at £23,000-£27,000 and formerly the property of Sir Elton John CBE, plus a 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Series Seventy-Five Limousine, estimated at £15,000-£25,000 and previously owned by John Entwistle, fabled bassist with rock group The Who.

There’s also a 1971 Jaguar XJ6 4.2 Series I, estimated at £10,000-£12,000 which was first owned by singer Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra.

James McWilliam, sales manager, H&H Classics, said: “Our first Cambridgeshire auction of 2025 has set a very high bar with a fantastic mix of celebrity owned cars, rare models, classics with six-figure estimates and an array of no reserve examples.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The oldest lot going under the hammer is a 1900 Locomobile Type 2 5½ hp Spindle-Seat Runabout, offered at no reserve, while the newest example is a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 515 CDI Airstream Interstate, estimated at £45,000-£55,000.

A stunning 1924 Rolls Royce Springfield is among 145 vehicles to be auctioned by H&H Classics on 9th April

Rare models include a 1977 Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’, estimated at £150,000-£170,000 and thought to be unique among the 101 UK-supplied, RHD examples, and a 1966 TVR Griffith 200/400, estimated at £90,000-£110,000 and believed to be one of just 52 UK supplied examples.

These are joined by a 1953 Allard Palm Beach MkI, estimated at £40,000-£50,000 and one of just 16 ‘home market’ examples, and a 1999 Aston Martin DB7 Alfred Dunhill Edition, estimated at £15,000-£17,000 and reputedly one of just six manual gearbox examples.

James added: “With 145 lots to choose from, we expect the auction to attract a wide range of interest from collectors and enthusiasts looking to add to their collection or simply admire the wonderful examples on display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All lots will be available to view in person at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, from 1pm on Tuesday 8th and from 9am on Wednesday 9th April, while the sale then commences at 12pm. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid, while for more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.