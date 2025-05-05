CentreStage at Dance Fest 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CentreStage Dance Theatre companies recently participated in Dance Fest for the third year running at The Gaitey in Ayr.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With each performance, these groups aspire to tell moving stories through choreography and music. This year, their performance of ‘Promise to Stay in Touch’ marked the last time they will perform together before some members move on to university, making it especially poignant.

Opportunities like these unlock so much for our young people, allowing them to develop their strengths and become part of a close-knit, supportive community. Not only in Dance Theatre, but across CentreStage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what one of the participants had to say: “Dance fest has definitely boosted my confidence, especially after being injured. Having support from everyone in my class and getting to cheer for all the other amazing groups and having them do the same for you is amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm so grateful to do it with such lovely people.”

We’re excited for all that’s to come from our Dance Theatre groups! Find out more on our website.