CentreStage at Dance Fest 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With each performance, these groups aspire to tell moving stories through choreography and music. This year, their performance of ‘Promise to Stay in Touch’ marked the last time they will perform together before some members move on to university, making it especially poignant.
Opportunities like these unlock so much for our young people, allowing them to develop their strengths and become part of a close-knit, supportive community. Not only in Dance Theatre, but across CentreStage.
Here’s what one of the participants had to say: “Dance fest has definitely boosted my confidence, especially after being injured. Having support from everyone in my class and getting to cheer for all the other amazing groups and having them do the same for you is amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm so grateful to do it with such lovely people.”
We’re excited for all that’s to come from our Dance Theatre groups! Find out more on our website.