Check out your local care home: Southampton home to host open day on May 10

Speedwell Court care home in Southampton will host an open day on Saturday 10th May.

The event is free for all to attend and will provide the opportunity for guests to have a tour of the home, experience its warm and friendly atmosphere and meet some of its residents. Light homemade refreshments will also be served.

Speedwell Court is on Mansbridge Road, West End, Southampton, SO18 3HW, and is managed by the charity Abbeyfield Living Society. Guests are welcome to attend the open day anytime between 10am and 3pm, and there is no need to book. Parking is available on-site.

Abbeyfield Speedwell Court provides residential and dementia-friendly care for people over the age of 50. Each resident receives their own private bedroom with en-suite wet room, three nutritious meals every day (plus regular hot drinks and snacks) and a personalised care plan. They also have access to the communal areas including comfortable lounges, dining areas, a beautiful sensory garden, spa bathrooms, a beauty salon and cinema. The environment is purpose-built for people living with dementia, brightly coloured front doors to each room and personalised memory boxes helping the residents navigate and recognise their surroundings.

The home is built upon values of community and friendship, with mealtimes spent together. A varied (but completely optional) activities schedule provides opportunities to socialise with other residents and people around the local area, and includes visits from schoolchildren and animals, seated exercises and musical entertainment. All activities are adapted to meet residents’ needs, with beautiful grounds and a ‘grow your own’ allotment helping to provide a great space for various activities all year round, in an ideal and accessible location in Southampton.

Speedwell Court also receives glowing reviews from its service-users, and for many is more comparable to a fine hotel than a care home. One resident says, “The service is marvellous… I am delighted with every aspect of their care,” while another’s family member said, “Having had experience dealing with several care homes over the years, Speedwell Court is outstanding in all aspects and by far the best home I have dealt with.”

The home also offers respite care for those recovering after a hospital stay, to provide a break for a regular caregiver, or as an introduction to regular long-term care.

If you would like to learn more about Speedwell Court, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Justine Owen on 02382 356990 or [email protected].