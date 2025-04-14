Cheers to new beginnings! SIBA’s first-ever Wales Beer Festival will take place this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SIBA – Society of Independent Brewers – has announced its first-ever Wales Beer Festival will take place in Haverfordwest in September 2025.

The SIBA Wales Beer Festival will run from Friday, September 19th to Saturday, September 20th at HAVERHUB, Haverfordwest’s Community Hub. Building up to the excitement of the launch day, on Thursday September 18th, a beer competition will also take place at HAVERHUB, where a taste test will determine the best beers across Wales.

The festival marks a significant milestone in celebrating the thriving independent beer scene in Wales, and will bring together the finest Welsh craft and cask beers, showcasing almost 100 beers from SIBA's independent member breweries across Wales.

(From L to R) Beer Festival Organiser Richard Blacklaw-Jones, Events Manager at Haverhub Sophie Layton, SIBA’s Malcolm Herbert

The SIBA Wales Beer Festival promises an unforgettable two-day event featuring a range of beers, local street food vendors, live music, entertainment, brewery Q&As, and meet-the-brewer sessions.

Festival-goers will have the chance to taste award-winning brews and celebrate the creativity, passion, and innovation that defines Welsh brewing.

Sara Leigh Webber, Regional Director of SIBA Wales and Head of Marketing at Brains Brewery and, said: “It’s really exciting news that SIBA’s first Wales Beer Festival is happening. This is a historic moment for Welsh brewing. For the first time, we’re bringing together breweries large and small under the SIBA banner to celebrate Indie Beer in true Welsh style.

“The SIBA Wales Beer Festival offers a unique opportunity to celebrate independent Welsh brewers who continue to fuel the growth of the beer industry in the country. Notably, Wales is the only area in the UK where the number of breweries has increased, with 97 breweries operating at the start of 2025, up from 96 at the beginning of 2024.

“Haverfordwest is the perfect place to launch our first festival – a welcoming community, a beautiful setting, and a great thirst for quality, independent beer."