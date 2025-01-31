Chester Racecourse announces sensational summer line-up of music and racing
The racecourse is under starters orders for an exciting line up of exhilarating live music after racing this season, including everything from Hedkandi performing some of the best Ibiza classic anthems to the popular Bjorn Again, performing the biggest ABBA hits and the world-famous Oasis tribute band, Oasiz!
Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, said: “We’re thrilled to combine the excitement of racing with incredible live music to create three unmissable summer music race days this year.
“Whether you’re a fan of dance classics, Britpop anthems, or iconic disco hits, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
“We are looking forward to what will hopefully be our best-ever season at Chester Racecourse this year – combining the very best in horse racing and exhilarating race days, with superb musical talent and top-tier live music too.
“This further emphasises Chester Racecourse as the premier venue and number one choice for unforgettable experiences with family and friends.”
Confirmed music events for the season ahead include:
Friday, 11th July – Ibiza Classics Evening featuring Hedkandi
A sensational night of Balearic beats and Ibiza anthems, bringing the spirit of the White Isle to Chester.
Saturday, 12th July – Supersonic Saturday featuring Oasiz (Oasis tribute band)
Missed the chance to see Oasis this year? Well here’s the next best thing. Celebrate Britpop’s finest hits with the ultimate Oasis tribute, delivering all the iconic anthems
Saturday, 30th August – Björn Again
Relive the magic of ABBA with Björn Again playing their biggest hits live after racing in a disco-fuelled night to remember.
For more information and to book tickets and hospitality packages, visit www.chester-races.com.
Book early to secure the best prices and the lead booker goes free in groups of 10 and over*
*Offer only applies to Roodee, Tattersalls and County Concourse tickets.