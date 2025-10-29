Chester Racecourse gets ready to sparkle for Fundraising Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks at Chester Racecourse

Families are invited to soak up an evening of sparkling fun in aid of a series of local charities as Chester Racecourse holds its annual Lord Mayor’s Fireworks Extravaganza.

Taking place on Saturday 8 November, the much-loved event promises a show-stopping firework display, thrilling fairground rides and delicious treats.

The family-favourite show is just one of the ways Chester Racecourse gives back to the community, providing the venue for free. The Chester Racecourse team also give their time voluntarily to organise the event to maximise the amount raised.

This year, the funds raised will go directly to homeless charity Share Chester and Storyhouse's art program for local residents.

The event also supports the Lord Mayor of Chester's charities: Women's Aid and The Heath Youth Club.

The line-up will include a junior fireworks display at 6.45pm, followed by the main display at 7.30pm.

General admission tickets are priced at £13 per person, with children aged 4 and under going for free.

For those seeking an enhanced experience with an added touch of sparkle, VIP tickets are available from £35, and include access to a private viewing area, a hot meal, tea, coffee, or a soft drink, and unlimited fairground rides between 5pm and 7pm,.

Sam Martin, Head of Marketing & Communications at Chester Racecourse, said: “Our annual Fireworks Extravaganza is a real highlight in our calendar, bringing together families of all ages to make memories and enjoy a magical evening.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to raise funds for Share Chester and Storyhouse this year, and to support the amazing work they do in our community.

“The atmosphere is always fantastic – whether you’re coming with family, friends, or little ones seeing fireworks for the first time, this is an experience you won’t want to miss!”

To book tickets to the Lord Mayor’s Fireworks Extravaganza, visit: www.chester-races.com/whats-on/the-lord-mayors-fireworks-extravaganza/