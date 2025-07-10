Chester Racecourse pays tribute to Oasis ahead of special takeover

Chester Racecourse installs Oasis-themed signage

This weekend, Chester Racecourse will play host to Oasis tribute, Oasiz, as part of its Supersonic Saturday event, giving fans the chance to enjoy the iconic band’s hits if they missed out on tickets to the reunion gigs.

Final preparations are now underway at the racecourse, with special nods to the band being installed.

From a Supernova Champagne Bar to a Don’t Look Back in Anger finishing post, the racecourse will be transformed in honour of the duo.

There will be a Stop Crying Your Heart Out booth for racegoers whose bets didn’t go their way, and even the racecourse’s EV charging points will be getting in on the rock and roll action, with a She’s Electric makeover.

"Chestaah" Racecourse unveils new signage

Oasiz will be taking to the stage after a full day of racing on Saturday 12 July, playing a 60-minute set simultaneously with Oasis performing at Heaton Park in Manchester.

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, said: “Our Supersonic Saturday event is the perfect opportunity for fans of Oasis to get fully immersed in a huge Britpop party!

“Whether you missed out on tickets for the Oasis shows and are looking for the next best thing, or you got tickets and want to experience double the fun, it’s sure to be a fun day for all, and a truly unmissable event.

“Supersonic Saturday is one of many exciting live music events we have lined up this racing season, and we look forward to continuing to provide unforgettable experiences that make us the number one choice for families and friends of all tastes!”

To book tickets for Supersonic Saturday, visit: https://www.chester-races.com/race-days/fixtures/supersonic-saturday-2025/