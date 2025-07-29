Chester Racecourse prepares to welcome youngsters to ‘My First Festival’

Chester Racecourse

Swifties, mini-ravers and young explorers are invited to soak up a packed line-up as part of Family Fun Day at Chester Racecourse this weekend.

The annual event, which takes place on Sunday, August 3, gives families of all ages the opportunity to enjoy a range of festival-themed activities, from Taylor Swift tribute act RepuTAYtion to a series of DJ sets from RaverTots.

National treasure Paddington will also be on hand for special meet-and-greets, while music workshops, a pop-up play village and inflatable games will keep everyone busy.

Young Swifties will have the opportunity to make their very own friendship bracelets, while aspiring explorers can take part in Camp Curiosity, an interactive camp where little ones can learn about the great outdoors.

There will also be a designated sensory unit which will give children with special educational needs a calm, quiet space.

Other activities taking place on the Open Course will include:

Racing to School –the chance for children to learn how to be a jockey

Glitterbugz facepainting

Roaming dinosaurs

Ahead of the first race of the day, the much-loved ‘pantomime horse race’ will take place, with all proceeds going to Chester-based Hospice of the Good Sheppard.

Sam Martin, Head of Marketing and Communications at Chester Racecourse, said: “Our Family Fun Day is always one to remember – we have some very special additions this year, including a Taylor Swift tribute and a mini rave, which I’m sure both children and grown-ups will enjoy!

“Of course, the racing will take place as usual, so it’s the perfect opportunity to round up a group, bring along a picnic and soak up the fun together.”

Adult tickets start from just £20, and under 17s go for free. Guests are welcome to bring picnics to enjoy on the Open Course.

To find out more about Family Fun Day, visit: https://www.chester-races.com/race-days/fixtures/family-fun-day-2025/

For group bookings of 10 or more, the lead booker goes free in Roodee, Tattersalls, and County Concourse enclosures.