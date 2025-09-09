Chester Racecourse to stage first-ever Dachshund Derby

Steins, schnitzels…and sausage dogs will take centre stage as Chester Racecourse hosts its first-ever Dachshund Derby this month.

Taking place at the Oktoberfest Season Finale on Saturday 20 September, the race is calling on sausage dogs to descend on the racecourse for the chance to be crowned Top Dog!

The race will be held on the track ahead of the day’s planned horseracing fixtures, with the pooches invited to do a lap of the iconic Parade Ring for a chance of to be named Best Turned Out.

Dozens of Dachshunds will then take their places at the starting line with their owners, before racing for the coveted title of winner.

Dachshund at Chester Racecourse

Those taking part will be given a numbered collar to wear, with owners encouraged to show off their creativity with Bavarian-themed costumes for their four-legged friends.

Prizes will include treats such as ‘Paw-secco’ and Pretzel dog biscuits, plus a trophy for the winner.

Louise Stewart, CEO at Chester Racecourse, said: “Every year, our Oktoberfest Season Finale just gets bigger and bigger, as it’s a chance to enjoy a day at the races alongside some incredible food, drink and live music…plus a bit of fancy dress!

“This year, we’re adding something extra with our Dachshund Derby, and we cannot wait to welcome these adorable new guests to the racecourse. Whether you’re an owner looking to enter your sausage dog or you’re just keen to watch what will likely to be a race to remember, you’re bound to experience a day with us like never before!”

Oktoberfest at Chester Racecourse

Also on the agenda for the Oktoberfest Season Finale at Chester Racecourse will be live music from Oompah bands, fancy dress competitions, sausage throwing, stein holding competitions and Bavarian-themed food and drink served all day.

Louise added: “We have had an incredible season here at Chester Racecourse, with more than 171,000 guests attending throughout.

“This event is always the perfect way to end the season and, while it’s farewell for now, we’re already busy planning our 2026 schedule to make sure we have a fun-packed line-up ready!”

To register for the Dachshund Derby, email: [email protected] providing your dog’s name and photograph.

Each participating dachshund must be accompanied by two adults, one of whom will be at the starting line and the other at the finish line. Entries will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.