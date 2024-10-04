Christmas ice skating in Leeds: White Rose rink to return for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

White Rose Shopping Centre’s magical Christmas ice rink is returning due to popular demand this festive season in partnership with JD, open from 21st November and with tickets on sale from Thursday 3rd October.

The family-friendly attraction will be open in The Village at White Rose until 5th January and is hosted in partnership with JD, which will be opening its bigger and better store at White Rose in Leeds this November.

Made of real ice and brought to life using special rapid-freeze technology, the fully-covered ice rink is suitable for all weather to ensure nothing gets in the way of festive fun.

The rink is suitable for skaters of all ages and is accessible for all. Ice skates are available to hire, as well as penguin and seal skating aids for the little ones – or those wanting an extra hand with their balance.

White Rose Ice Rink

Details of special events, sessions, and offers are to be confirmed.

White Rose restaurants will be open to enjoy pre or après ski refreshments, including those in The Village: Starbucks (inside Cineworld), Wagamama, Fridays, Five Guys, Bianco Lounge, and The Scribbling Mill.

This Christmas also sees the return of White Rose’s wonderous White Rose Express grotto, where visitors can meet Santa in his vintage train carriage en route to the North Pole. The grotto will be open daily from 9th November, with little ones able to share their Christmas wishes right up until Christmas Eve (Tuesday 24th December).

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’ve already heard from guests eager to know when our Christmas festivities will begin this year, so we’re pleased to announce the return of the grotto from 9th November and ice rink from 21st November.

“The centre will soon once again be adorned in decorations, including outside in The Village where skaters can whiz round underneath the twinkling lights. We look forward to seeing lots of happy faces at White Rose this festive season.”

Ice rink tickets go on sale Thursday 3rd October exclusively for members of PLUS+, White Rose’s member rewards club. General ice rink sale will follow on Friday 4th October, and grotto tickets go on sale from Tuesday 8th October. For more details and to book, visit https://white-rose.co.uk/.