City Lit celebrates Refugee Week with courses on community, culture, and resilience

Refugee Week 2025

To mark Refugee Week (16th - 22nd June), City Lit, one of Europe’s leading adult education colleges, is proud to present a programme of uplifting events and short courses that celebrate the resilience, creativity, and contributions of refugees.

This year’s theme, “Community as a Superpower,” highlights the strength found in solidarity, connection, and caring for one another - particularly for those who have been displaced.

City Lit’s programme reflects this spirit, offering a range of online and in-person courses that explore key issues such as climate change and displacement, refugees in modern Chinese history, entrepreneurship, and the refugee figure in 20th-century culture.

City Lit’s courses are open to everyone and reflect the college’s long standing commitment to accessible, inclusive education. Designed not only to inform, they also aim to spark conversation, encourage understanding, and offer fresh perspectives.

For refugees and asylum seekers, City Lit provides free year-round courses in English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), English communication, maths, and digital skills - empowering individuals to build confidence, gain practical skills, and become part of a supportive learning community.

A powerful example of this in action took place earlier this year, when 11 Deaf refugee and migrant students from City Lit took centre stage at the Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall. In front of an audience of 400, the group - originally from Ukraine, Iran, Nepal, Indonesia, India, Poland, Somaliland, and Ecuador - delivered a moving performance blending ballet, traditional dance, and the sign languages of their home countries.

Developed in collaboration with the Royal Opera and Royal Ballet, the performance was a vibrant celebration of identity and resilience, showcasing the unifying power of creativity and communication beyond words.

Gordon Chi, Director of Marketing at City Lit commented: “At City Lit, we see every day how learning can bring people together. Refugee Week is a chance to celebrate the strength, stories, and creativity of those who’ve had to rebuild their lives in a new place. Through our courses and events, we’re proud to show how community can be a real source of strength.”

City Lit’s Refugee Week programme is now open for booking. From history and culture to climate and community, the courses explore key issues linked to displacement and belonging. See the full schedule at: citylit.ac.uk/refugee-week.