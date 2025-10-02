City Lit’s Mental Wealth Festival returns to London

City Lit: Mental Wealth festival

London’s largest adult education college, City Lit, is delighted to announce the return of its annual Mental Wealth Festival, running from the 9th–11th October to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

With special taster sessions beginning on the 9th October, this year’s festival will present a vibrant mix of activities, available both online and in-person, bringing together leading voices from neuroscience, psychology, the arts, and community wellbeing.

Festival highlights

City Lit has once again partnered with leading organisations including Beyond Words, the National Gallery, the Royal Ballet and Opera and Age UK to ensure a diverse and thought-provoking programme of free and low-cost events.

From talks and panel discussions to creative workshops and live performances, the festival is dedicated to restoring, supporting, and celebrating mental health and wellbeing. Festival highlights include:

Beliefism: How to stop hating the people we disagree with

Compassionate conversations: Suicide, bereavement and grief

Reimagining wellbeing for the 21st century

Festival speakers

The 2025 festival welcomes an impressive roster of speakers, bringing together leading figures from neuroscience, psychology, education, and the arts. Each contributor will offer a unique perspective on how we can better understand, nurture, and sustain our mental health and wellbeing.

Dr Tara Swart: Neuroscientist and bestselling author of The Signs.

Neuroscientist and bestselling author of The Signs. Professor Paul Dolan: Professor of Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Professor of Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Mark Malcomson CBE: Principal and Chief Executive of City Lit.

In addition to the headline events, the festival features a rich programme of taster workshops that give audiences the opportunity to experience the connection between learning and wellbeing. Workshops include:

The healing power of Dionysian celebrations

Feldenkrais: Mind-body connection through gentle movement

Why nature is good for your mental health

Ian Tucknott, Director of the Mental Wealth Festival, commented:

“Our mental health is deeply influenced by the ideas we engage with, the communities we are part of, and the time we allow ourselves for reflection and creativity. This year’s festival brings together some extraordinary voices and experiences, with a focus on equipping people with practical insights as well as moments of inspiration. I look forward to welcoming audiences to another powerful celebration of mental wealth.”

The Mental Wealth Festival 2025 promises three days of reflection, learning, and celebration - inviting Londoners and audiences from all over the world to pause, connect, and invest in their mental wellbeing.

The festival’s programme is continuously expanding and you can explore the full schedule here: https://www.citylit.ac.uk/programme

Grab your tickets now before they sell out, and join City Lit for an inspiring celebration of mental health and wellbeing.