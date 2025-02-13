Clwb Creative Cymru set to take over Shoreditch Arts Club to showcase the best in Welsh culture and next-generation talent

Refresh/Retold

On the day that celebrates the patron saint of Wales, Saturday 1st March 2025, Shoreditch Arts Club will play host to Refresh/Retold, a groundbreaking Dydd Gŵyl Dewi | St David’s Day celebration that will challenge perceptions of Welsh creativity.

Curated by Clwb Creative Cymru and supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales, this immersive, day-long cultural takeover will spotlight trailblazing young Welsh talent across film, photography, music, and panel discussions—bringing together a new generation of creatives who are shaping the future of Wales.

Expect an electrifying mix of thought-provoking film screenings, a striking photography exhibition, and inspiring conversations with Welsh cultural pioneers culminating in a live DJ-led networking event, fostering meaningful connections within the Welsh diaspora and the creative scene in London.

A Curated Lineup of Must-See Talent

This highly anticipated event features an exceptional lineup of filmmakers, photographers, musicians, and thought leaders, each driving a bold new creative movement in Wales.

Panel Discussions – A diverse lineup of industry disruptors discussing how Welsh creatives are making a global impact.

The Sound of Wales: Language, Identity & Interdependence in music, featuring Bafta-nominated rap & alternative RnB artist L E M F R E C K, Radio Cardiff Presenter and BBC Introducing contributor Ashraf Muhammed, electronic DJ and producer Douvelle19 and Katie Owens, DJ and Presenter.

Storytelling in Media: Why Real Representation of Welsh Voices Matter featuring Clwb Creative Cymru co-creator and filmmaker Dagmar Bennett, Bafta-winning filmmaker Janis Pugh and writer/director behind 2023’s Chuck Chuck Baby, Ibby, Founder of streetwear brand IBY and Cardiff’s live IBYFEST event, as well as Lydia Birgani-Nia, Welsh/Iranian brand consultant, whose diverse experience includes sports culture, Web and digital innovation.

Brand Power: Self-Promotion, Community Building and Legacy, hosted by Clwb Creative Cymru co-creator and Founder of Talent Agency Creative Ally Phie McKenzie and speakers Brodie Meah, founder of independent restaurant and wine brand Top Cuvée, journalist, editor and author of the book TAKEAWAY Angela Hui and Tori West, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Bricks magazine and the Bricks Collective.

Exclusive Film Screenings – Showcasing cutting-edge films written, produced, and directed by rising Welsh talent, including:

The first London-screening of Frontier Town, a BAFTA-Cymru-winning documentary short directed by Tom and Theo Tennant, about three residents in Fairbourne, considered to become the UK’s first climate refugees, as they live under a cloud of uncertainty and potential environmental destruction.

Photography & Visual Storytelling Exhibition – A curated selection of work from Wales’ most compelling visual artists.

Networking & Mentorship – A rare opportunity for emerging creatives to connect with industry leaders and gain valuable insights.

Live DJ Sets – A celebration of Welsh music and underground culture, featuring an eclectic mix of artists.

Championing a New Era of Welsh Creativity

Founded by Dagmar Bennett and Phie McKenzie, Clwb Creative Cymru started as a supper club and has since grown into a dynamic creative community dedicated to amplifying Welsh talent beyond national borders.

“Now is a really exciting time to be a Welsh creative” says co-creator Bennett, an advertising director and filmmaker. “There is so much incredible talent coming out of Wales. From Welsh Music Prize winner L E M F R E C K to visionary tech DJs like Kelly Lee Owens, groundbreaking fashion designers like IBY to innovative production companies like Scymru, Wales is a hotbed of creativity that deserves greater credibility and visibility.”

“The Welsh are a fiercely proud nation, yet our creative talent remains underrepresented on the global stage,” adds McKenzie, founder of Creative Ally, an agency for purpose-driven creators. “When people think of Wales, they often picture rugby and male voice choirs, but our creative identity is so much richer than that. Refresh/Retold is about reshaping perceptions and showcasing the innovators defining modern Welsh culture.”

While Refresh/Retold is a celebration of Welsh identity and a moment of pride for Welsh attendees, it is open to all creative enthusiasts, cultural explorers, and industry professionals eager to experience the future of Welsh creativity.

Event Details:

Location: Shoreditch Arts Club

Date & Time: Saturday 1st March 2025, 14:00 - 22:00

Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/clwbcreativecymru/1565400