Community rallies behind epic challenge to save Burton on Trent sports club

Jase at Holland Sports Club - training for his 120 mile run

A community is coming together to support a football coach’s epic challenge of running 120 miles, all without leaving the village of Barton under Needwood.

The symbolic distance is equivalent to the stretch between the Sports Club and Wembley Stadium in London and the challenge is raising vital funds for the village’s much-loved Holland Sports Club.

Jase Rollins, 46, is a football coach and the vice chairman of Barton Rover’s Football Club at Holland Sport’s Club, which also offers rugby, cricket, tennis and tug of war alongside multiple social events. He will begin his ambitious challenge on July 23, run a 1.5 mile lap of the village 80 times, covering 40 miles over three consecutive days and finish at Holland Sports Club at approximately 8pm on July 25.

Jase sees himself as the figurehead of the run and views the event as a community challenge. “For me this is really about making everyone feel part of the campaign and the club,” he explained. “The club is a focal point for the village. It brings people of all ages and backgrounds together and most important of all it creates a sense of belonging. We’re all stepping up because it needs our help.”

Thomas Russell Infant School Children doing their own 120 challenge to help raise money

Jase has been encouraged during his training by the residents cheering and clapping him and supporters have offered to run sections of the route alongside him. Children from Thomas Russell Infant School will be decorating the Main Street with posters and doing their own sponsored 120 activity challenge, while junior club members are collectively running their own 120 miles to raise funds.

“It’s fantastic that so many children are getting involved,” Jase continued, “because they are the future of the club. People have told me it’s inspiring them to get moving too so hopefully we’ll see them at the new Sports Club!

“So many people have donated and it’s amazing. We hope that by getting involved and through their donations people will feel invested and connected to the club because it’s for the community.”

To celebrate the achievement, the village will throw a community party at the finish line. There will be live music, a bouncy castle, face painting and a BBQ generously provided by Poms from Barton Marina with all proceeds going directly to the campaign. Local businesses have contributed donations including MDB Building Solutions and Holcim UK.

Jase and Jodie speaking with Thomas Russell Infant School children

Over £4000 has already been raised on Jase’s GoFundMe page and every donation helps to bring the vision of a new, modern sports facility to life. The new clubhouse will have a number of changing facilities, a physio room, meeting room and a large cafe/bar, as well as a state-of-the-art gym, ensuring it serves both the sporting and wider community for generations to come.

Fundraising lead, Jodie Hargreaves says the campaign has evolved beyond its financial goal. “The clubhouse was in a desperate situation and in need of urgent repairs in order to keep its doors open. The support from everyone has been overwhelming and this mission has now become about building excitement, bringing everyone together and feeling really proud of where we live and what we can all achieve as a community.

“We’d love to see people coming out to support Jase during the run and join the celebration at the finish. We all think he’s utterly bonkers for doing it but we couldn’t be prouder.”