Cook's Club Sessions announces HoneyLuv for its final date this season

Cook's Club Sessions

The design-led, adult-only hotel collection Cook’s Club brings its landmark music series Cook’s Club Sessions to a spectacular close with a grand finale at Cook’s Club El Gouna, Egypt on 2nd and 3rd October 2025, headlined by none other than fast-rising global DJ HoneyLuv.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 2nd October, global DJ HoneyLuv will headline the celebrations, bringing her signature blend of house and techno for an unmissable party in the Egyptian sun.

On 3rd October, guests can look forward to an exclusive boat party, setting sail from El Gouna’s stunning lagoon for a day-to-night experience of music, dancing, and unforgettable views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for her bold energy and genre-defying sound, HoneyLuv brings her signature blend of house and techno for one final celebration in the Egyptian sun, promising an unforgettable experience of immersive sounds, open-air beats, and stylish vibes.

Set in the heart of Egypt’s man-made lagoon city, this vibrant property offers direct access to a private beach and lagoon, making it a haven for thrill-seekers and sun-chasers alike. Known for its world-class snorkelling and surfing, El Gouna is the perfect backdrop for adventurous travellers looking to explore by day and unwind in style by night. Cook’s Club El Gouna combines an exclusive, VIP ambiance with easy access to a lively mix of local bars, restaurants, and cafés, offering guests a true taste of authentic Egyptian culture.

The 2025 season of Cook’s Club Sessions built on the brand’s reputation for vibrant, lifestyle-led hospitality with a high-octane lineup of international talent. From iconic poolside takeovers to wellness-infused mornings, the series cemented Cook’s Club as a go-to destination for music lovers, travellers, and free spirits.

This year’s highlights included:

Jaguar (11th May, Cook’s Club Kolymbia, Rhodes) – BBC Radio 1’s Future100 founder kicked off the season with a fearless fusion of future sounds.

Bontan (5th June, Cook’s Club Alanya, Türkiye) – delivered house and deep grooves on the southern coast.

La Discotheque (19th June, Cook’s Club Adakoy, Marmaris) – brought their Manchester-born glitter and soul to the Aegean shores.

Melon Bomb (3rd July, Cook’s Club Hersonissos, Crete) – turned the pool into a euphoric Ibiza-style dance haven.

From sunrise yoga sessions to starlit DJ sets, each destination offers a full musical experience for guests. Mornings begin with energising movement, whether it's a beach run, breathwork, or a flowing yoga class. Throughout the day, guests can indulge in Mediterranean inspired meals from a variety of kitchens, showcasing fresh local flavours. Evenings are elevated with craft cocktails created by award winning mixologists, all enjoyed within stylish, design-led interiors made for lounging, connecting, and vibing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're a solo traveller, group of friends, or a couple looking for something different, Cook’s Club Sessions promises a a unique blend of lively poolside parties throughout all seasons.

For travel packages and event details, visit www.cooksclub.com/en/events.