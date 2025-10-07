Cornish Families Can Beat £300 ‘Costober’ Fees with Adventure on Their Doorstep

Flying over Eden on Skywire, England's fastest zipline

With half term around the corner, families in Cornwall are rethinking how to make the most of their days out, while also looking for affordable ways to enjoy their time off from work and school. Recent research shows that a typical UK short break in 2025 costs roughly £92 per person per night, or £368 for a family of four. This highlights how quickly costs can add up, even for short domestic trips, putting pressure on families looking for affordable ways to enjoy half-term.

October half-term has long been a break that many families struggle with financially, with previous data suggesting 39% of parents find it their most challenging break to budget for.

It’s not just the cost of a day out that’s under pressure: parents report a 9% average rise per person in package getaway prices during school holidays, and as a result, 8 in 10 Brits are opting for a UK staycation this year. Millennials and young families are leading the trend with destinations like Cornwall and the Lake District particularly popular.

The surge in costs means the convenience and affordability of a day out is under pressure, with many families feeling the strain. Mums and dads across the country are balancing entertaining children with work, budgets, and the pressures of school holidays.

Skywire tower at Eden, Cornwall, England's fastest zipline

Hangloose Adventure, with adventure centres at Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent and the Eden Project in Cornwall, is offering families access to their most popular attractions - the Skywire, Giant or Gravity Swing, and High Ropes - from as little as £71 for a family-of-four. Experiencing multiple attractions in one location allows families to enjoy a full day of adventure at a far lower total cost.

The Skywire at the Eden centre, which is England’s fastest and second longest zipwire, remains the clear favourite, chosen by 72% of families visiting the Cornwall centre last month. And with the average visitor age at 33, closely matching the typical age of mothers in the UK (30.9 in 2023), Hangloose offers experiences that appeal equally to parents and children.

Brian Phelps, Managing Director of Hangloose Adventure, says:

“We know how much pressure families are under, so our vouchers make it easy to treat your loved ones without worrying about the cost. Hangloose has something for everyone – we had visitors aged 100 taking part. It’s a day parents can enjoy just as much as their kids, with on-site cafes and easy transport links making the whole experience under one big roof”.

To make the half-term even easier on families, Hangloose is offering a 15% off-peak discount for bookings at both its Bluewater and Eden Project locations this half-term, giving families more adventure for less.

As well as Skywire, attractions at the Cornwall location include:

Zero Gravity Swing – A 15m freefall swing over the Cornish cliffs, reaching speeds of 50mph, set in an old clay quarry for panoramic views and an exhilarating experience.

– A 15m freefall swing over the Cornish cliffs, reaching speeds of 50mph, set in an old clay quarry for panoramic views and an exhilarating experience. Big Air – Leap from 12m onto a giant airbag for a thrilling but safe freefall landing.

– Leap from 12m onto a giant airbag for a thrilling but safe freefall landing. Skytrek High Ropes Adventure – Treetop course featuring over 20 obstacles, including balance nets, swinging elements, and climbing challenges, finishing with a zipline for a complete adventure.

Brian added: “At Hangloose, we want to create experiences that leave you smiling from start to finish, not worrying about your bank balance.Half-term is all about each family having their own adventure moment and making memories that everyone will remember long after the holidays.”