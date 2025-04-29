Could You Be Crowned the UK’s Top Topiarist? 2025 Awards Now Open

Winners Harrie (L) and David (R)

Talented topiarists from across the UK and Europe are being called upon to sharpen their shears for the Henchman Topiary Awards 2025.

Following the resounding success of the inaugural awards in 2024, the popular competition founded by leading ladder garden specialist Henchman is set to return this spring – and will be expanding to accept entrants from across Europe.

Launching on 20th March 2025, the Henchman Topiary Awards will celebrate the art of transforming foliage into stunning living sculptures. This year, the competition expands across multiple countries, giving topiary enthusiasts from across Europe the chance to showcase their skills. The awards will once again feature two categories – Best Professional Topiary, for seasoned topiarists and horticultural professionals, and Best Home Garden Creation, for passionate gardeners and enthusiasts who have mastered the craft in their own green spaces. With separate winners crowned in both the UK and Europe for each category, entrants will have the opportunity to earn recognition for their craftsmanship and take home some fantastic prizes.

A panel of top topiary and horticulture experts will judge the entries. Returning this year are Andy Bourke, professional topiarist and popular influencer known as ‘ The Hedge Barber,’ and Michael Buck, Head of Horticulture at Creepers Nursery. Joining them are new judges Petra Hoyer Millar, Editor of The Dirt News and runner-up in last year’s Home Gardener category, and Patrick Salembier, President of EBTS France.

Harrie Carnochan, First Place in the Professional Gardener category 2024.

The champions in each category will be awarded a Henchman ladder of their choice, ensuring they can continue sculpting their masterpieces with the best tools available. The competition will be open until the end of May, providing entrants with plenty of time to refine their masterpiece, with the winners being announced at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on Saturday 5th July 2025.

Last year’s competition attracted over 75 entrants, including some extraordinary displays of skill. West Sussex-based Harrie Carnochan won the Professional Gardener category for his precisely sculpted, symmetrical designs, while David Hawson from Aberdeenshire claimed victory in the Home Gardener category with his intricate hedge scene featuring countryside and marine creatures, inspired by Moby Dick.

Owen Simpson, Managing Director at Henchman, said: “We were blown away by the stunning works of art we received in the inaugural Henchman Topiary Awards. The incredible passion and talent displayed in last year’s competition was simply inspiring and compelled us to expand the awards across Europe this year in search of even more talented topiarists.

“Topiary is a timeless traditional art form that has taken on a new lease of life in the garden in recent years, which was evident in the creativity of the entries we received. We can’t wait to see what works of art are submitted this year and celebrate the professionals and home gardeners who have created them!”

David Hawson, First Place in the Home Gardener category 2024.

Submissions are open from 20th March until 31st May 2025. To enter, participants are invited to submit photographs and a brief description of their topiary work through the official competition page at https://www.henchman.co.uk/pages/henchman-topiary-awards.

For more information and full competition terms and conditions, visit: www.henchman.co.uk.