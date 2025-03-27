Crazy golf venues across the country offer sweet family fun every day of the Easter break

VR gaming is available at selected Mulligans venues

Hatch a plan for the ultimate Easter holidays with Mulligans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes at Mulligans this Easter Holidays! No need to (egg) hunt for family fun as Mulligans is sure to ‘putt’ a smile on the whole family’s face.

All 11 Mulligans venues across the country centre around at least one crazy golf course, with their themes varying from pop culture, space and enchanted forest. They all also offer a unique combination of extra activities including karaoke, virtual reality gaming, shuffle board and more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Split into zones, each venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations, and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

Non stop family fun at Mulligans this Easter break

Every site is open on each day of the Easter Holidays, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at their chosen Mulligans venue for 10 people.

Mulligans can be found in Basildon, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cheltenham, Hemel Hempstead, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Norwich, Stevenage, and Worcester

To book a session, visit: www.mrmulligan.com