Crewe show for UK 'Northern country' artist Rob Wheeler on album release tour

Rob Wheeler's third studio album 'Leave Tomorrow' is out now.

A trip to Nashville surrounded by the music that soundtracked his life in Cheshire results in Northern country musician Rob Wheeler’s new album Leave Tomorrow and subsequent UK tour with a stop at The Arena in Crewe on 12 June.

With two well-received albums under his belt, UK Northern country artist Rob Wheeler is set to take his latest record Leave Tomorrow on the road.

These songs were written during a four-month stint in Nashville, Tennessee, a collaborative effort with a multitude of acclaimed musicians, among them Grammy-nominated songwriters Jeff Trott, Steve Dorff and Frank Liddell. Having grown up in a small town in England’s grey North West, becoming obsessed with The Beatles and learning the songs of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and The Eagles on guitar as a means of escape, Leave Tomorrow is a full-circle moment for Rob Wheeler, bringing his worlds of UK and American music together.

‘Growing up in the North West of England, Nashville represented to me what I imagine Hollywood represents to aspiring actors. A mythical land that seems both untouchable and utterly irresistible.

‘My American heroes sang about cowboys and horses, desperados and drifters; but I write and sing about what I see from my own window and how it feels from my point of view.’ - Rob Wheeler

Following the album’s release, Rob will be embarking on this UK headline tour accompanied by his full band and with support from Hughzy. Dates below, tickets available at: bandsintown.com/a/3624249-rob-wheeler

Wednesday, 11 June - The Green Note, London

Thursday, 12 June - The Arena Crewe

Saturday,14 June - The Georgian Hotel (Listening Room), Coatbridge

Sunday, 15 June - Kazimier Stockroom, Liverpool

Tuesday, 17 June - Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre

Thursday, 19 June - The Railway Inn, Winchester