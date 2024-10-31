Crisp giveaway: Walkers Crisps partners with Subway for giveaway

We all love a lunchtime sandwich but what if you could give your lunch the ultimate upgrade thanks to Walkers crisps? Because, let’s face it, no sandwich is complete without the irresistible crunch of Walkers crisps.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of National Sandwich Day, which takes place on November 3rd, the iconic crisp brand, Walkers and lunchtime favourite, Subway have teamed up to ensure all lunches can be packed full of crunch by giving away a FREE packet of Walkers crisps to Subway Rewards members when you purchase any Sub, wrap or salad from October 30th – November 26th.

Research recently commissioned by Walkers, revealed almost three quarters of Brits (74%) eat a sandwich for their lunch at least once a week and additionally, crisps are the number one side for people to enjoy with their lunch - so what better way to celebrate the humble sandwich this November 3rd than by giving away the nation its favourite lunchtime companion at no additional cost!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone can get in on the action but you’ll have to be quick as this offer won’t be around for long. The offer will run across all Subway stores in the UK from October 30th until November 26th inclusive and can be redeemed either in-restaurant or via click and collect with the Subway Rewards app.

Walkers has teamed up with Subway for National Sandwich Day

Wayne Newton from Walkers said: “We are excited to be giving people more of what they love this National Sandwich Day. Through partnering with Subway, we’re ensuring that sandwiches can be enjoyed as they should be – with Walkers crisps.’’