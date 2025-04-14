Cumbrian MP and festival founder feature on podcast dedicated to local voices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Easter weekend, the up-and-coming Assa Marra podcast, hosted by Catherine Williamson, welcomes two well-known figures with strong ties to West Cumbria: Josh MacAlister OBE MP and Gerard Richardson MBE.S

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since launching in December 2024 with 'Marathon Man' and fundraising hero Gary McKee, Assa Marra has quickly gained a loyal following across six continents, offering honest, in-depth conversations with people who’ve shaped life in West Cumbria, whether through politics, public service, community work or culture. The podcast’s title, a Cumbrian term of endearment meaning “a friend from home,” reflects the warmth and groundedness at its heart.

In the latest episode, Josh MacAlister, Labour MP for Whitehaven and Workington, talks about the lessons he learned as a young teacher in Oldham and Stockport and how the energy and conviction needed to lead a classroom helped shape how he handles life at Westminster. He reflects on the influence of his stepdad, the founding of the social work charity Frontline, and the values that continue to drive his work on behalf of children, families and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard Richardson, a native of Cleator Moor, brings a different but equally powerful perspective in his episode. A former Royal Navy Aircraft Engineer, Gerard went on to open Richardson’s Fine Wines in Whitehaven. He founded the Whitehaven Maritime Festivals, events that transformed the town’s cultural calendar and brought in hundreds of thousands of visitors. From hosting international dignitaries to welcoming royalty and film stars, Gerard’s stories vividly depict a life dedicated to civic pride and connection.

Gerard Richardson MBE and Catherine Williamson

Catherine said“Josh is a servant-hearted MP, genuinely working his patch and raising the profile of West Cumbria. His journey from the classroom to Westminster is shaped by purpose. And Gerard’s story is extraordinary, from meeting royalty to facing cancer with courage. I felt honoured to speak with them both. What a moment this was for Assa Marra!”:

Together, the two guests offer a rich reflection on public service, legacy, and the formal or informal leadership that quietly shapes a place and its people.

The podcasts are available on Spotify and all major platforms.