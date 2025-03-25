De-Stress for Father’s Day in relaxing style at Barnsdale Gardens

Fathers Day at Barnsdale Gardens

Modern times can be rather stressful and your dad deserves to be chilled this Father’s Day!

On Saturday, 15th June, families are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty of 38 individually designed gardens at Barnsdale Gardens in Rutland, offering a serene escape filled with vibrant colours, delightful textures, and soothing scents.

Father’s Day Brunch & Family Nature Trail – Saturday, 15th June

Kick off the celebrations with our much-loved Father’s Day Brunch & Family Nature Trail. Starting at 10:00 AM, indulge in a delicious brunch before embarking on an engaging nature trail, open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

As a special gift, dads enjoy free entry when accompanied by a child—the perfect way to create lasting memories with the family.

Begin the day with a hearty full English breakfast, freshly baked pastries, chilled fruit juices, and unlimited tea and coffee. Plus, to make the occasion even sweeter, dads receive their brunch at half price with the purchase of another brunch.

The Perfect Father’s Day Gift – ‘The Right Jeans’ by Nick Hamilton

Looking for a meaningful present for a green-fingered dad? Nick Hamilton, owner of Barnsdale Gardens and son of the much-loved BBC Gardeners' World presenter, Geoff Hamilton, has now launched his second book.

'The Right Jeans', is the highly anticipated follow-up to 'The Right Genes', the second in a captivating trilogy that delves into the life of Barnsdale Gardens' visionary, Geoff Hamilton.

The Right Jeans can be bought at the shop at the gardens or online here: shop.barnsdalegardens.co.uk/products/the-right-jeans-by-nick-hamilton

Exclusive Event – Barnsdale Gardens After Hours: 12th June, 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

In the lead-up to Father’s Day, enjoy a magical evening at Barnsdale Gardens After Hours. Guests will receive a complimentary glass of wine or fizz upon arrival and unwind to the relaxing live music of Deeanne Dexter.

Pre-booking is essential, and Friends of Barnsdale receive a £5 voucher when booking in person. Picnic baskets are available for pre-order.

Make Father’s Day One to Remember!

Whether it’s a delicious brunch, a day of nature-filled relaxation, or a thoughtful gift, Barnsdale Gardens is the ideal destination to celebrate Father’s Day. Join us this June to create cherished memories in the most picturesque surroundings.

For further information, please visit: www.barnsdalegardens.co.uk

There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens!