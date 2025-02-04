Deal on ultimate 'speed dating' on the Thames for Valentine's Day

Forget Paris, as London's the City of Love thanks to a very special discount for sweethearts looking for one of the ultimate gifts for Valentine's Day.

Experiences.co.uk has reduced the price of its Thames 'Lates' Speedboat Ride for Two by 37% to just £75 for a limited time only to celebrate Valentine's Day.

A limited time offer, the exclusive package is only available until 14th February to get the special offer price and can then be used on dates across the year.

It's also the perfect opportunity to take a partner on an exhilarating sunset trip along one of the world's most famous rivers, awash with instantly recognisable landmarks including St Paul's Cathedral, the Houses of Parliament and the Tower of London.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: "Those wanting to make a 'splash' with their loved one can now take advantage of our exclusive, limited time, special offer which has a substantial saving.

"It's a fantastic experience on-board a speedboat which sets off at sunset, the most romantic part of the day. It also includes a complimentary drink to toast your love, or simply sip, as you take in the magic of London from the River Thames."

The evening 'Lates' speedboat ride for adults lasts about 50 minutes and includes an on-board host to point out the landmarks and who will pass on insights and stories.

The boat, once outside restricted waters, reaches speeds of 35mph, giving a whole new perspective on London when viewed from the river.

Dan added: "The speedboat trip travels on the Thames through the heart of London, from London Eye to Canary Wharf and back.

"It's a magical way to spend some memorable time with a special someone, and is great way to express your love for them."

For more information about Experiences.co.uk, which also offers packages such as spa packages and pleasure flights, visit www.experiences.co.uk.