Deal sharing site highlights 'kids eat free' half-term offers

With the May half term just around the corner, parents who want to plan ahead and budget will be pleased to hear that hotukdeals.com [http://hotukdeals.com/] have compiled the latest list of restaurants, cafes and supermarkets offering 'kids eat free' and discounted meal deals for May.

hotukdeals.com is the UK's largest deal-sharing community where over three million members find, rate and share the best deals from on and off the high street.

Dan Evans, deals expert at hotukdeals, said: "With Easter and half term falling so close together this year, families may appreciate the opportunity to save some cash whilst out and about. I hope this thread will help you, friends, and family.

"Keep in mind that these offers can vary by location and might change, so double-check with your local restaurants before heading out."

From Beefeater to Asda, and even high-end chains like Gordon Ramsey's restaurants taking part, there are loads of options that make it easier to feed your little ones without breaking the bank.

The full list is constantly updated on the hotukdeals website.

They include:

Angus Steakhouse – Kids under 10 eat free from the children’s menu when an adult orders a meal; available daily from 12pm–5pm.

Ask Italian - We believe that family time should be quality time. That’s why during half terms and school holidays, we want to help you celebrate those moments around the table with our Kids Eat for £1 offer (Adult purchase required)

Asda Cafés – Kids' meals for 60p throughout May 2025, including May half term week; available in 205 stores nationwide.

Bar + Block – Up to two children under 16 eat breakfast free per adult purchasing a full Premier Inn breakfast; offer is ongoing.

Beefeater – Up to two kids eat breakfast free per paying adult; offer is ongoing.

Bill’s Restaurants – Up to two kids eat free all day, Monday–Friday, when one adult orders any main dish; valid 26th–30th May 2025.

Brains Pubs – Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult main meal; available on Wednesdays.

Brewdog - One free kids' meal for under 13s, when purchasing an adults main meal including burger, pizza, salad, or regular wings. Must use booking type 'KIDS EAT FREE' to opt into offer. England & Wales Saturday 24th May - Sunday 1st June / Scotland Saturday 24th May - Monday 26th May

Dobbies Garden Centres – Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult main course; offer is available every day.

Cinnamon Collection – Kids eat free at select locations (Cinnamon Bazaar, Cinnamon Kitchen) during school holidays.

Coral Island (Blackpool) - One free under 10 kids' meal per adult meal

Farmhouse Inns – 2 kids eat free with 1 paying adult, from 23rd-30th May (Sign-up required).

Future Inns – Under 5s eat free with any adult meal; offer ongoing

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants – Kids under 8 eat free all day, every day.

Heathrow (Various Restaurants) - Kids eat free 26th May - 2nd June

Hinnies – Kids up to age 12 eat free with an adult main course; valid Tuesday–Friday until 7pm during school holidays

IKEA – Kids meals from 95p; available daily from 11am in their restaurants.

Las Iguanas – Kids under 12 eat free with the My Las Iguanas App.

Marco Pierre White - Kids eat free, with an adult meal

Morrisons Cafés – One free kids' meal with any adult meal over £4.50; offer is ongoing.

Pausa Cafés at Dunelm – Kids eat free with every £4 spent in the café; Mon–Fri after 3pm during school holidays.

Premier Inn – Up to two kids eat free breakfast with a paying adult; offer is ongoing. Important note: you don’t have to be staying at a Premier Inn to take advantage of this offer!

Preto – Kids under 10 eat free with a full-paying adult; available on weekends and from 4pm on weekdays.

Purezza – Kids under 10 eat free with every adult meal; offer is ongoing.

Sizzling Pubs – Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult main meal; Mon–Fri between 3–7pm.

Tenpin - Kids eat free, when you book two junior games

The Coal Shed – Kids eat free promotions during school holidays. Check their website for specific dates.

TGI Fridays – Kids eat free with any adult main meal for Stripes Rewards members; available all day, every day.

The Real Greek – Kids under 12 eat free with every £15 adult spend; available on Sundays.

YO! Sushi – Kids eat free all day with a full-paying adult; valid during local school holidays.

hotukdeals.com helps UK consumers make informed spending decisions by providing real-time access to the best deals, discounts, and promotions across various categories.

For more information, visit the thread on the hotukdeals website: https://www.hotukdeals.com/deals/kids-eat-free-or-discounted-offers-megathread-may-4591307