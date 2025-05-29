Debut novel becomes a legacy for author facing cancer battle

Barley Sugar quote

Local writer Jack Charles secures publishing deal for 1950s crime fiction novel while facing cancer and preparing to become a father himself.

Essex raised up-and-coming author Jack Charles is set to release his debut novel, Barley Sugar, this July, after securing a publishing deal with independent press Northside House.

The gritty 1950s crime thriller that navigates the treacherous underworld of the Teddy Boy era is already drawing attention for its working-class, thought-provoking rawness.

"Some books grab you instantly," says Northside House Founder Chris Jackson. "Sometimes it's the story, sometimes it's the author's journey. Barley Sugar had both. Jack's raw, working-class voice brings a lost era to life."

Barley Sugar

Barley Sugar is set across two timelines, 1950s gang-ruled London and the early 2000s. The storyline follows a grandfather recounting his turbulent past to his teenage grandson after he finds himself in trouble with the law.

It’s a tale of violence, sacrifice, loyalty, fatherhood and the sacred bond between men. But for Jack, it’s more than fiction.

The novel touches on inspiration from Jack’s father, who passed away shortly after sharing memories of growing up during the Teddy Boy era. These conversations lit the spark and the imagination for Barley Sugar, which Jack began writing not long after. Sadly, his father never got the chance to read it.

“Growing up, my father used stories to guide and influence me, to set examples,” Jack says. “It was his way of educating me to the ways of the world. I found that useful when creating the relationship between the grandfather and grandson.”

Author Jack Charles

Shortly after signing with his publishing house, Jack received devastating news of his own, he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. Now, after two life-saving surgeries, undergoing chemotherapy and expecting his first child, Jack says the book has taken on a deeper meaning.

"What began as purely fictional," he explained, "has become a mirror of my own journey. More than anything, I look forward to sharing this story with my son in the years to come."

Barley Sugar will be published on July 7th, coinciding with National Rock 'n' Roll Day, to be in tune with the early British rock which set the tone for many chapters within the story.

Barley Sugar is available to pre-order in bookshops and online now.