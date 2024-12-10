Deck the lanes with festive socks! New research resigns ten-pin bowling shoes to Christmas past

Hollywood Bowl socks modelled

More than a third of people (35%) still believe traditional bowling shoes are a ‘must-wear’ on the lanes despite being able to bowl in your own shoes for over 10 years

Millions of Brits are stuck in Christmas past according to new research which reveals over a third of people (35%) are not aware they have been able to bowl in their own shoes for more than 10 years1.

The sight of traditional red and blue leather shoes may be a throwback to ten-pin bowling nostalgia, but ahead of its busiest time of year Hollywood Bowl is looking to debunk the myth once and for all that families must wear sharable shooters on the lanes.

The UK’s leading ten-pin bowling and family leisure brand is now encouraging families to deck the lanes with festive socks and enjoy rolling a strike in their own footwear by launching a limited-edition range of novelty Christmas socks to raise money for their national charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

Hollywood Bowl's festive socks

The research shows that 63% of UK adults prefer to bowl in their own shoes2, because they make them feel more confident (58%2) and stylish (53%2). Whilst just over a striking 9 in 10 parents with children under 18 (92%) also say they would feel more inclined to go bowling3, 71% citing knowing they could wear their own shoes for an easier and hassle-free experience2.

Dave Williams, operations director at Hollywood Bowl, said: “Whether you like them or loathe them, traditional bowling shows are a nostalgic throwback to ten-pin bowling’s Christmas past. As this research shows there are still millions of people who still believe they must wear shared footwear to enjoy some bowling fun with family and friends.

“With novelty socks continuing to be one of the most popular gifts at Christmas, our Santa Strikes Again holiday hosiery will hopefully raise a smile on the lanes this festive season, whilst also raising donations for Macmillan Cancer Support, an important cause close to our team’s hearts.”

Hollywood Bowl’s novelty Christmas socks are festive green and feature motifs of ten-pins in Santa Hats with the message ‘Santa Strikes Again’.

The holiday hosiery will be available to buy in all Hollywood Bowl centres across the country this December with the full £5 donation going towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

Visit the Hollywood Bowl website www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk to pre-book your visit over the Christmas holidays and be the first to find out more about your local centre’s offers by signing up to the VIP mailing list. You can of course wear your own flat, closed toed shoes to bowl in at every centre. Christmas socks are optional.