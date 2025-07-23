Definitely Maybe the best Oasis pre-gig in London

By Patricia Rose
Contributor
9 minutes ago
The biggest Oasis pre & post gig in central London - Brewdog Waterlooplaceholder image
Calling all Oasis fans! BrewDog Waterloo is turning up the volume for the biggest Oasis pre and post-gig event to celebrate the band’s legendary return to London in July and August.

If you’re wonder(wall)ing where to go before the show kicks off, BrewDog has the masterplan for you with 90 minutes of Bottomless Beers for just £19.95, as well as branded bucket hats and an Oasis themed playlist to get you into the spirit.

And when the concert’s over, the party’s just getting started. BrewDog is open late, with a Britpop DJ spinning all night long - from Blur to Pulp, and of course, even more Oasis.

Whether you’re pre-loading or keeping the buzz alive after the encore, don’t look back in anger - make it a night to remember at the UK’s biggest bar, BrewDog Waterloo.

To book your spot, visit: https://brewdog.com/pages/waterloo-live

