Discover authentic, nature-based Spanish experiences with Paradores' 'Nature for the Senses' programme

With British travellers increasingly searching for more authentic travel experiences to Spain, Paradores Hotels and Restaurants offers a way to connect with local people and the places they are based through its Nature for the Senses programme.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With British travellers increasingly searching for more authentic travel experiences to Spain, Paradores Hotels and Restaurants offers a way to connect with local people and the places they are based through its Nature for the Sensesprogramme.

The programme is active at 24 of the Parador properties and comprises of a range of nature-focused activities that take travellers off the beaten track and into the heart of the Spain’s rural life. From stargazing to exploring local mines to paddling through wildlife-rich estuaries and learning about preserving techniques of local produce, these experiences are designed to immerse visitors in local traditions, culture, and landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each experience is run by people who live and work in the region, from shepherds to cannery workers, and gives travellers the chance to understand and appreciate centuries-old customs that have shaped rural Spain. Whether tasting mountain cheese with village bakers, learning how wool is processed in the Picos de Europa, or discovering how anchovies are preserved in Cantabria, travellers will come away with knowledge of places they visit and an appreciation of the Spanish way of life.

Parador de Fuente Dé

Launched in collaboration with the Global Nature Foundation, the Nature for the Senses programme is part of Paradores’ ongoing mission to support sustainable travel and protect Spain’s natural and cultural heritage. These small-group activities are offered year-round, support local jobs, and help preserve traditional ways of life - while offering travellers meaningful, hands-on experiences.

Here are three of the Paradores offering ‘Nature for the Senses’ experiences:

Parador de Fuente Dé

Experiences: learn the process of traditional wool-making or try a hand at adrenaline-filled mountain climbing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this unique mountain experience, guests will accompany a local shepherdess to learn about the role of traditional livestock farming in preserving the biodiversity of the Picos de Europa. Visitors will take part in the hands-on wool preparation process – from fleece cleaning to learning how it’s prepared for spinning – before enjoying a tasting of local Liébana cheese, bread and wine.

For adventure lovers, the nearby Reconexión via ferrata offers a thrilling climb in one of Spain’s most dramatic natural settings, perfect for those looking to truly connect with the mountains.

Surrounded by the soaring peaks of the Picos de Europa National Park, the Parador de Fuente Dé sits at the base of a spectacular cable car, offering immediate access to alpine trails and jaw-dropping views. With rugged nature all around, it’s a haven for hikers, climbers, and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Stay in: Parador de Fuente Dé. Stays start at £85 per night, on an accommodation only basis. Fly to Santander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wool experience is priced from £25 per adult, £6 per child (ages 7–12), free for under 7s. Group size minimum 5 people, maximum 15 people. Experience available from 15 August and runs all Autumn.

The Via Ferrata climbing experience is priced from £43 per person. Group size minimum 2 people, maximum 5 people. Available all year.

To book the experiences, visit here.

Parador de Guadalupe

Experiences: astronomy experience under Extremadura’s darkest skies and a deep dive into the region’s mining heritage

Guests staying at the Parador can explore the region’s ancient geology with a guided tour of the Costanaza phosphate mines – once one of Europe’s largest – and learn how the area’s unique rock formations shaped both its economy and landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At night, visitors can head into the mountains for an astronomical experience, where expert guides offer a relaxed yet in-depth look at the stars, planets and galaxies visible above one of Spain’s clearest, darkest skies.

The Parador de Guadalupe is housed in a former 15th-century hospital and school, nestled beside the UNESCO-listed Royal Monastery of Santa María. Its quiet gardens and tiled courtyards offer a peaceful retreat in the heart of Extremadura, an unspoilt region rich in history, wildlife, and space to breathe.

Stay in: Parador de Guadalupe. Stays start at £78 per night, on an accommodation only basis. Fly to Madrid or Badajoz.

The two-hour mining tour is priced from £7 per adult, £4 per child (ages 3–16). Group size minimum 2 people, maximum 12 people. Every Tuesday and Sunday from 9am-3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-hour stargazing experience is priced from £30 per adult, £22 per child (ages 8–12). Group size minimum 2 people, maximum 12 people. Available all year

To book the experiences, visit here.

Parador de Limpias

Experiences: the preservation of the gastronomy of Cantabria and canoeing tours of the Limpias Estuary

Whilst at the Parador, guests can learn about Cantabria’s culinary heritage through a behind-the-scenes visit to a traditional anchovy cannery to learn the art of fish preservation and the dedication behind each tin.

Travellers can also enjoy a tranquil paddle through along the Limpias Estuary on a guided canoe tour and discover this important protected ecosystem of reeds, tide mills and birdlife that inhabit the natural park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a €2 million renovation, the Parador de Limpias reopened to UK visitors in early 2025. Once a 20th-century palace and royal summer residence, the Parador is nestled in 55,000 square metres of lush forest and gardens and this Cantabrian gem is a short drive from Laredo’s golden beaches and the Las Marismas Nature Reserve, offering the perfect mix of coastal calm and green escapes – an ideal spot for rowing or canoeing.

Stay in: Parador de Limpias. Stays start at £83 per night, on an accommodation only basis. Fly to Santander.

The Canoeing tour is priced from £21 per person. Group size minimum 6 people, maximum 60 people. Available upon request.

The Cannery visit is priced from £4 per person. Group size minimum 2 people, maximum 12 people. Available all year.

To book the experiences, visit here.