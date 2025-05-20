Discover over 200 museums in the UK to visit in half term

Families looking to keep the kids entertained without overspending can take advantage of the 200+ museums the UK has to offer in the May school holidays.

Parents if you are looking for something free to do over the May half term, don't forget about museums.

For families on a budget, there are over 200 museums and attractions in England alone that can be visited without charge.

Here are some UK favourites as shared on hotukdeals.com:

A temporary photography exhibition on display at National Museum Cardiff

Victoria and Albert Museum

The Victoria and Albert Museum holds the largest design and decorative art collection in the world, with over 2.27 million objects. The museum houses collections that span 5,000 years of art, from ancient times to the present day. Through these collections, visitors explore historical and contemporary art and design, including works of art from many of the world's richest cultures. Objects that the museum has on display include: ceramics, glass, textiles, costumes, silver, ironwork, jewellery, furniture, medieval objects, sculpture, prints and printmaking, drawings and photographs.

National Railway Museum

The National Railway Museum (NRM) is devoted to telling the story of rail transport in Britain and its impact on society. The museum holds the national collection of historically significant railway vehicles and collections of other artefacts and written and pictorial records, of social, technical, artistic and historical interest. The museum houses over 100 locomotives and almost 300 other items of rolling stock, almost all of which either ran on the Great Britain railways or were built there.

Museum of Science and Industry

The Science and Industry Museum in Manchester is a significant institution that traces the development of science, technology, and industry, with a particular focus on the city's contributions in these areas. The museum is a testament to Manchester's rich industrial and scientific history, offering visitors a chance to explore and understand the city's significant role in these fields.

Ashmolean Museum

The Ashmolean is the University of Oxford’s museum of art and archaeology, founded in 1683. Our world famous collections are extraordinarily diverse, representing most of the world’s great civilisations, with objects dating from 8000 BC to the present day. Among many riches we have the world’s greatest collection of Raphael drawings, the most important collection of Egyptian pre-Dynastic sculpture and ceramics outside Cairo, the only great Minoan collection in Britain, outstanding Anglo-Saxon treasures, and the foremost collection of modern Chinese painting in the Western world.

Royal Armouries

Royal Armouries is a museum in Leeds. The museum features exhibits related to: weapons and war and archives.

National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum, located near Lichfield Staffordshire, is a British site of national remembrance. It is dedicated to honouring those who have fallen in service and recognising the sacrifices made by the British Armed Forces and the civilian community. This site serves as a place of reflection and remembrance, fostering pride in the contributions made by these individuals.

The Fitzwilliam Museum

The Fitzwilliam Museum houses over half a million artefacts and art from around the world. See everything from Egyptian coffins to Impressionist masterpieces; illuminated manuscripts to Renaissance sculpture; rare coins to Asian arts. Its internationally renowned collections are complemented by major exhibitions, events, music and workshops year round.

Imperial War Museum North

The Imperial War Museum North, often referred to as IWM North, is a branch of the Imperial War Museum located in Trafford, Manchester, England. This museum is a significant part of the larger Imperial War Museum network and offers a unique perspective on the impact of war and conflict. It is situated in the heart of Manchester, making it easily accessible for tourists visiting the city.

National Coal Mining Museum for England

The National Coal Mining Museum for England, located at the site of Caphouse Colliery in Overton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, is a significant historical site. It was initially opened in 1988 as the Yorkshire Mining Museum and later achieved national status in 1995. The museum provides a comprehensive insight into the history and evolution of the coal mining industry in England.

Royal Air Force Museum Cosford

Royal Air Force Museum Cosford is a museum in Shifnal. The museum features exhibits related to: weapons and war, fine art, costume and textiles, archives, maritime, land transport, science and technology, social history and aviation.

Walker Art Gallery

The Walker Art Gallery houses one of the largest art collections in England. Its collections include paintings, sculpture and decorative art from the 13th century to the present day. The gallery is home to Italian and Netherlandish paintings from 1300–1550, European art from 1550–1900, including works by Giambattista Pittoni, Rembrandt, Poussin and Degas, Tudor portraits and a fine collection of Victorian and Pre-Raphaelite art. Furthermore, The Walker Art Gallery displays contemporary art including work by David Hockney, Lucian Freud and Bridget Riley.

Streetlife Museum of Transport The Streetlife Museum of Transport is a unique transport museum situated in the city of Kingston upon Hull, England. This museum offers a deep dive into the history of transportation, providing a unique perspective on how transport has evolved over the years.

National Science and Media Museum

The National Media Museum, previously known as the National Museum of Photography, Film and Television, is a renowned institution located in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. It is part of the Science Museum Group and is the most popular museum in the UK outside of London, attracting over 615,431 visitors in 2005 alone. The museum is a hub for media enthusiasts, offering a deep dive into the world of photography, film, and television.

Discovery Museum

The Discovery Museum is a science museum situated in the Blandford Square area of Newcastle. It showcases various machines designed or built in the region, including the Turbinia, the first ship powered by turbines.

Bristol Museum and Art Gallery

Bristol Museum and Art Gallery features exhibits related to: fine art, costume and textiles, coins and medals, decorative and applied art, aviation, photography, science and technology, natural sciences, archaeology and religion.

In Scotland, the Riverside Museum (Glasgow) and National Museum of Scotland (Edinburgh) are both free and packed with interactive experiences.

In Wales, National Museum Cardiff is open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday. Take an amazing journey in The Evolution of Wales from the very beginnings of time to the present day. The story begins with the Big Bang and takes you on a 4,600 million-year journey, bringing you face to face with dinosaurs and woolly mammoths along the way.

Always check your local museum's website before visiting for the latest event schedules, timings, booking requirements (even for free events), and to secure timed entry slots where necessary, especially for popular venues during peak times.