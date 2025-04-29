Discover Shropshire’s newest wedding gem at Barton Grange Open Day and Wedding Fair

Overlooking a picturesque lake complete with a charming gazebo — perfect for celebrant-led ceremonies — Barton Grange provides an idyllic location for tipi, marquee, or yurt weddings. It's a dream come true for couples seeking a truly bespoke day, surrounded by nature’s finest views.

On Saturday, May 10, Barton Grange is throwing open its gates for a Venue Open Day. Visitors can explore the stunning grounds at their leisure, soaking in the peaceful atmosphere and imagining the endless possibilities for their big day.

Then, on Sunday, May 11, the venue will come alive with the Barton Grange Wedding Fair. A handpicked selection of talented wedding suppliers will be on hand, offering expert advice, creative inspiration, and everything needed to plan a perfect wedding — from florists and photographers to stylists and entertainment.

Guests can enjoy live performances throughout the day, treat themselves to delicious Jersey ice cream, and toast the occasion with a free glass of prosecco for everyone who registers. Plus, the first 50 couples to arrive will receive an exclusive goody bag packed with treats and offers!

Whether you're newly engaged or putting the finishing touches to your plans, Barton Grange promises a weekend filled with inspiration, excitement, and the chance to find the perfect setting for your special day.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Shropshire’s most exciting new wedding venue — Barton Grange is ready to make your dreams come true.

Barton Grange, Leebotwood, Shrewsbury, SY6 6LU

For more details, call Lynda on 07980 679575 or email [email protected]

1 . Contributed Barton Grange is a perfect blank canvas for your wedding day Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed A yurt wedding would be fantastic at Barton Grange Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed The perfect wedding venue Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Imagine a stretch tent for your wedding Photo: Submitted Share