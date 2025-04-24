Discover the magic of Barnsdale Gardens… after hours – for the first time ever!

Barnsdale After Hours

This summer, experience the breathtaking beauty of Barnsdale Gardens like never before. Nestled in the heart of the East Midlands, this horticultural haven features 38 individually designed gardens—each a unique work of art. June is when Barnsdale truly bursts into life, offering a vibrant display of blooming flowers, elegant grasses, and flourishing shrubs.

But there’s more…

For the very first time, the gates will open after hours for an exclusive evening of enchantment. Enjoy a welcome glass of wine or fizz as you stroll through the gardens at golden hour, all set to the soothing sounds of live music by the wonderful Deeanne Dexter.

Whether you're catching up with friends or simply soaking in the serene atmosphere, it’s an unforgettable way to enjoy summer's splendour.

Pre-booking is essential!

Booking can be made online at: www. shop.barnsdalegardens.co.uk/products/barnsdale-gardens-after-hours-june

Highlights from just a few of Barnsdale’s most beautiful gardens this season:

Versailles Garden

Inspired by the grandeur of Louis XIV’s gardens at Versailles, this formal layout features precisely planted hedges and dramatic views.

Currently at their best: Deutzia, Philadelphus, Roses, Hesperis, Cephalaria gigantea, Geraniums, Phytolacca americana, and Sambucus nigra 'Black Lace'.

Mediterranean Garden

A sun-soaked escape bursting with colour and texture. Clever landscaping allows plants that love sharp drainage to thrive.

Shining right now: Nepeta ‘Six Hills Giant’, Thalictrum, Anthemis, Centranthus, Salvia ‘Amethyst Lips’, Sisyrinchium striatum, and Stipa tenuissima.

Rose Garden

Once an overgrown corner, now a fragrant paradise of over 50 rose varieties. Underplanting ensures beauty throughout the seasons.

Currently blooming: Paeonias, Geraniums, Hemerocallis, Campanula lactiflora ‘Prichard’s Variety’, and Polemonium.

Gentleman’s Cottage Garden

Created for the BBC’s Geoff Hamilton’s Cottage Gardens, this charming space is a masterclass in making the most of a wide, shallow plot.

Looking glorious now: Astrantia ‘Buckland’, Sanguisorba, Delphiniums, Thalictrum ‘Black Stockings’, Argyranthemum, Osteospermum ‘Lady Leitrim’, and Geraniums.

Allotment

Once the backdrop of Gardeners’ World’s grow-your-own segments, this productive plot overflows with delicious seasonal veg.

Currently thriving: New potatoes, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, leaf beet and a host of freshly planted crops.

Join us for an evening of relaxed elegance, natural beauty, and inspiring horticulture. It’s Barnsdale – but with a little twilight magic…

For further information, please visit: www.barnsdalegardens.co.uk

There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens!