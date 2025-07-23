Discover the secret to making an easy move to a new home in Prestatyn

Castle Green Homes is offering homeowners the opportunity to make an Easy Move to a new home in Prestatyn

Homeowners are being offered a solution that could help them move to a new home in Prestatyn at a special event this Thursday (July 24).

Castle Green Homes is building 45 homes at Sŵn y Môr on Grontant Road in Prestatyn and has teamed up with Peter Large Estate Agents to co-host an Easy Move event. It takes place from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday at the Peter Large office on Meliden Rd.

Together they’ll explain how homeowners can secure a quick sale, and at full market value, so that they can the secure one of the homes at Sŵn y Môr.

Sales director at Castle Green Homes Sian Pitt said: “Often when homeowners first enquire about our new homes in Prestatyn, they’re yet to put their property on the market. Because it’s a relatively small-scale development of just 45 new homes, including some distant views towards the dunes and sea beyond, they may fear missing out on their preferred property while they chose an agent to list with and then secure a buyer before they can reserve a new home. Easy Move is the ideal solution as it simplifies the selling and buying process. We’ll work with a trusted agent like Peter Large to sell the customer’s home within an agreed time frame and pay their fees.”

A CGI of new homes at Sŵn y Môr in Prestatyn

Current availability at Sŵn y Môr includes two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £219,995 to £499,995.

Easy Move isn’t linked to the price of the properties being bought or sold and can be used by a range of homeowners including upsizers and downsizers.

A three-bedroom semi-detached Oxford style home is due to be ready to move into this winter. Priced from £299,995, it offers 1,034 sq ft of living space including a spacious lounge and practical open-plan kitchen/dining area, plus cloakroom downstairs. Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room, leaving the family bathroom to serve the other two bedrooms.

Castle Green’s homes are built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, a fast, reliable method of building. They achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A or B, making them among the most energy efficient available, with the potential to enjoy substantial savings on household bills.

For more information about the homes at Sŵn y Môr see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-wales/swn-y-mor . Details are also available via Peter Large’s Prestatyn office on 01745 888 100 or email [email protected].

To find out more about Easy Move, join Castle Green at Peter Large in Prestatyn from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday (July 24).