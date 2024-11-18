Disney Jr. Live comes to the UK for the first time with shows at London Royal Festival Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families can see iconic Disney Jr. characters like Mickey Mouse and Team Spidey perform in the concert and acrobatic spectacular on 15th and 16th March

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! is coming to the UK for the first time next year, with six performances across 15th and 16th March 2025 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Designed for kids aged 2-7, this interactive live concert features characters from Disney Jr. including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Ariel the Little Mermaid, the SuperKitties, the Puppy Dog Pals and Team Spidey.

The show includes fan-favourite songs from beloved Disney Jr. series, including “Hot Dog!” from “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “Do the Spidey” from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Oopsie Kitty” from “SuperKitties”.

Alongside sing-alongs, Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! will have dancing, exciting 3D effects and mesmerising acrobatics.

In Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!, Mickey Mouse is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the iconic Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with all his favourite pals, including Minnie, Goofy, Ariel, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Ginny and Bitsy from SuperKitties.

But when mysterious green weather keeps interrupting all the fun, Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” must step in to help save the day — and their playdate.

Tickets for Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! are on sale from 10am on 21st November from www.disneytickets.co.uk/disneyjrtour