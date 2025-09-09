Dogtember is here

A Paw-some Time for Pups at Saltdean Lido's Annual Dogtember Dog Swim

Saltdean Lido’s famous dog swim – The largest and most famous in the UK is back - bigger and ‘barkier’ than ever

Saltdean Lido’s ‘Wagg-tastic’ Dogtember is back for another year.

Taking place over four weekends, the iconic dog swim promises to be the ‘paw-fect’ fun time for your four-legged furry friends.

During September, the waggiest event of the year, will be taking place on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st and Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th. Then, in October, the final ‘dog-tastic’ swim days will be on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th.

Shake Off the Autumn Blues - Head to Saltdean Lido's Dogtember Weekend Events

This year’s extended ‘Wagg Fest’ will see 40 sessions, including special sessions for Hearing Dogs and Goldies, alongside planned breed meet-ups for Labradors, Spaniels, Huskies, Dachshunds, German Shepherds, Pointers, Sight Hounds and Newfoundlands. There will also be special, limited, quieter sessions for dogs who don’t like crowds.

Now in its 8th year, Dogtember is the UK’s biggest Dog swim event with over 14,750 dogs and humans visiting the famouspool from all over the country to take part, including Edinburgh, Cardiff and the Isle of Wight.

The dog swims raises money for the Saltdean Lido Trust and with the crescent-shaped pool, and easy-access steps, it’s ideal for dogs and their humans to get in and out of the pool. There’s also a deep end for dogs who enjoy diving straight in! For less-confident doggy swimmers, there’s a paddling pool with slides and water jets to chase.

‘You’ve never seen so many smiling faces or waggly tails in all your life – we’re not sure who enjoys it most, the dogs or their humans!” said Jules Shepherd, Founder of Dogtember.

On Your Paws, Get Set, Woof - It's Saltdean Lido's Dogtember 2025

“Dogtember is made possible by our amazing volunteers - who, despite getting drenched and a bit hairy, look forward to it year after year. It’s a hugely fun way to raise money for our Saltdean Lido charity, so that humans can enjoy it the rest of the year.

“Everyone at Saltdean Lido cannot wait to welcome back our regular ‘Doggie Paddlers’ and welcoming new four-legged friends and their humans for what will be a ‘paw-some’ time.”

Dogtember is sponsored by family-run Bowmans Premium and Erdman Estate Agents.

For further information or to confirm your attendance, please contact:

Saltdean Lido's Dogtember 2025 Coming Soon

Deryck Chester, Saltdean Lido Trustee, on 07866 470753 or via email [email protected].

Alternatively, please contact Dawn Paul, Saltdean Lido volunteer, on 07713 833143 or via email [email protected].