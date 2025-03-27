Drivers are racing to get this product that makes your car smell like mini eggs

Carfume Limited Edition Mini Eggs Diffuser

The popularity of car accessories continues to grow, with 41% of young drivers favouring perfume and car fresheners to personalise their vehicles.

Searches for "Mini Eggs" in the UK have also increased by an impressive 65.01%, rising from 31,711 in January to 52,326 in February. With a predicted search volume of 94,744 this March, it’s clear that the scent inspired by this Easter favourite is capturing the attention of both car enthusiasts and chocolate lovers alike.

Gabriel Hambleton from Gold Label Car Care shares two products that can bring the scent of Mini Eggs to your car, perfect for getting into the Easter spirit.

The Mini Choc Eggs car freshener has already won over customers with its unique scent and stylish design, with one user praising, "Smells exactly like the real deal. My car has never smelt better, super easy to put together and looks lovely in my car."

Another highlighted the product’s long-lasting fragrance, saying, "It’s amazing, the smell is long-lasting and very complementing. It’s a great product."

Additionally, customers love the elegant design and variety of scents, with one reviewer noting, "The Carfume bottles look stylish and the perfume is a good scent without being overpowering. Great choice of scents inspired by big name brands."

Mini egg scent

"Carfume has cleverly bottled the scent of Easter with its Mini Choc Eggs limited edition diffuser. The indulgent aroma of chocolate and sweet vanilla, combined with hints of honey, offers a comforting and festive touch to your car or home.

"Limited-edition seasonal scents like this create a unique experience for customers. The Mini Choc Eggs fragrance stands out not only for its creative concept but also for its appeal to fans of Cadbury Mini Eggs.

"The Mini Choc Eggs diffuser provides a one-of-a-kind sensory experience, transforming your vehicle with the delightful scent of chocolate, vanilla, and honey, making every journey more enjoyable and festive.

"With its refillable, hand-painted bottle, this diffuser combines both convenience and sustainability, giving you long-lasting freshness while minimising waste."