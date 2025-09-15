Dunston Hall Welcomes ‘The Boys From Jersey’ for a Night of Spectacular Entertainment

Dunston Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort

Dunston Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, one of Norfolk’s most iconic hotels, is set to host a glittering evening of music, dining, and celebration on Friday 26 September. Guests will be treated to an unforgettable performance by The Boys From Jersey, the acclaimed tribute act to the world-famous Jersey Boys.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening will begin with a welcome glass of prosecco, followed by a three-course meal before the show takes centre stage. After the performance, the celebration continues with music until midnight, offering guests a complete night of entertainment in one of the region’s most elegant settings. Tickets are priced at just £49 per person, with demand already expected to be high.

Dunston Hall is renowned for its rich heritage, stunning grounds, and contemporary facilities. Set in 150 acres of parkland just outside Norwich, the hotel combines historic charm with modern luxury, making it a destination of choice for both leisure and business travellers. Its award-winning golf course, indulgent spa, and exceptional dining ensure every visit is memorable.

A small number of tickets remaining. To book, email [email protected].

To book a stay at hotel visit www.dunstonhallhotel.co.uk