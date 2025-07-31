Eddie Murphy confirms a Donkey spinoff movie after Shrek 5

Eddie Murphy confirmed that a film based on Shrek's best friend and his family will begin recording dialogue in September.

Speaking with Screenrant about his upcoming Prime Video action-comedy The Pickup, the 64-year-old actor shared updates on both Shrek 5 and the Donkey movie.

During the interview, the comedian revealed that the spinoff movie about Donkey should be released around three years from now. However, DreamWorks hasn't confirmed it yet.

"We start in September on Donkey. We're doing a Donkey one, and that'll [be released] three years from now. But we're about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September."

Eddie Murphy attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup"

Donkey has been the giant green ogre's sidekick since 2001 in all four movies. It wouldn't be that unexpected if DreamWorks decided to create a film centring the beloved character.

With the successful releases of spinoff movies about Puss in Boots, many fans might say that a film about Shrek's best friend has been a long time coming.

"Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey's going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They've written this funny story. We're doing that, starting that in September." Murphy said.

As one of the most popular animated movie franchises, a movie about Donkey could be a fantastic addition.

what's excellent about Donkey is that he is an original character, whom DreamWorks can celebrate with a solo movie.

Screenrant noted that while the fairy tale genre has become a bit saturated since Shrek's debut in 2001, Donkey's funny and chaotic character could make his solo film a refreshing addition.

Additionally, the inclusion of his dragon partner and their "Dronkey" children adds a dynamic and funny element to the storyline.

What is clear is that the Shrek universe is far from over. With Shrek 5 deep in development and Donkey finally getting his time in the spotlight, the future is looking bright for this iconic franchise.