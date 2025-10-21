Edinburgh's St James Quarter Unveils A Magical Christmas 2025 Programme of Festive Activities

Stylish Santa

From dazzling parades to hands-on festive fun, the Capital’s most stylish Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever.

St James Quarter, Edinburgh, is set to sparkle once again this festive season with a showstopping Christmas Programme for 2025 - from a spectacular light switch-on with starry performances, family-friendly experiences, and festive magic on every level.

The St James Quarter Christmas Parade returns again this year - bigger, brighter, and more spectacular than ever. On Saturday, 8th November, from 4pm, the Galleria will come alive with a joyous celebration of colour, music, dance, and performance, featuring wandering musicians, graceful ballerinas, energetic street-style dancers and, of course, a very stylish Santa making his entrance in true St James Quarter STYLE.

Adding an extra touch of sparkle, Santa will be touring the City in a St James Quarter taxi, inviting Edinburgh locals to join him on his journey to the Quarter before leading the crowds to Register Square for a spectacular finale - a magical light switch-on and Christmas sing-along led by Community favourites, Tinderbox Orchestra, who will be joined by some surprise guests. From traditional carols to contemporary hip-hop beats, the evening promises an unforgettable fusion of sound and celebration, creating a free, family-friendly night for residents and visitors alike.

The Tinderbox Orchestra, renowned for redefining what an orchestra can be, will fill the Quarter with the sound of Christmas. Combining rappers, singers, strings, brass, and drums, their performances bring together some of Scotland’s most dynamic musicians, delivering unexpected melodies and boundless festive energy.

Families can also look forward to the return of Elf Adventures on Sunday, 16th November and Sunday, 7th December, from 11am to 3pm at the Santa Express on Level 3. Little ones can learn how to be Santa’s little helpers through playful drop-in sessions, including Elf School (age 3+), where they’ll tackle an elf agility course, ; Reindeer Food Making (age 3+), where they can craft their own magical oats to sprinkle outside their homes on Christmas Eve; and Storytime sessions (age 0+), where little ones can settle in for cosy, interactive storytelling with Santa’s elves. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and there’s no need to book in advance.

For those feeling inspired by the sounds of the season, the Tinderbox Orchestra will host a day of interactive music workshops on Sunday, 30th November, from 10:30am to 6pm. Ticketed via the St James Quarter App, these sessions offer the chance to try an instrument, play alongside the 20-piece orchestra, and even write and perform your own Christmas song. Open to all ages and abilities, the workshops are a unique opportunity to join one of Scotland’s most exciting musical collectives for a day of festive creativity and collaboration.

Throughout the season, visitors can continue to enjoy the festive spirit across the Quarter. The Santa Express will offer a magical interactive photo opportunity on Level 3, while the Present Tree, in partnership with St James Quarter charity partner Children’s First, will encourage guests to donate gifts and spread goodwill to those in need. Pop-up choir and dance performances will fill the Galleria with music and movement, and with bars and restaurants open until late and extended retail hours from 16th November, guests can shop, dine, and celebrate long into the evening.

Susan Hewlett, Brand Director at St James Quarter, said: “Christmas at St James Quarter is always something special, and this year we’re pulling out all the stops to make it our most magical celebration yet. From the dazzling parade and spectacular light switch-on to the creative energy of the Tinderbox Orchestra and the joyful return of Elf Adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome Edinburgh’s residents and visitors to experience the wonder, warmth and togetherness that makes this time of year so special in the heart of the city.”

Whether singing under the lights, dancing to the beat of the Tinderbox Orchestra, or watching little ones graduate from Elf School, St James Quarter is set to be Edinburgh’s ultimate destination for Christmas magic in 2025.

For more information, please visit: https://stjamesquarter.com/event/st-james-quarter-sessions/